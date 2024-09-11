Journalist: Why Chelsea’s Ownership Crisis ‘Was Always Going to Happen’

The Chelsea Ownership Crisis: Boehly’s Vision vs. Clearlake’s Control

Chelsea Football Club, a dominant force in the Premier League under Roman Abramovich, is facing one of its most turbulent ownership crises in modern football. As Adam Crafton remarked in The Athletic FC Podcast, Chelsea has been “plagued with instability on and off the pitch,” and the relationship between Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital is at “breaking point.” This ongoing power struggle has left Chelsea fans bewildered, questioning the direction of the club under its new ownership.

A Divided Leadership

Since Todd Boehly’s takeover, it was believed he would be the public face and driving force behind Chelsea. However, as Simon Johnson pointed out on the podcast, “Reality bites… this clash was always going to happen.” From the start, Boehly’s management style has differed significantly from Clearlake’s hands-on approach, with Boehly reportedly preferring to let his executives manage the club’s operations. In contrast, Clearlake’s Behdad Eghbali has taken an active role, to the point where fans now “see Eghbali with the sporting directors,” while Boehly’s appearances have diminished.

As Liam Twomey highlighted, “the current ownership dynamic is untenable,” with disagreements festering not just over operational details but also over the club’s future. The consortium that was hastily put together to secure Chelsea’s acquisition now finds itself at odds over fundamental decisions, with one party often overriding the other. Crafton emphasized the growing tensions: “They don’t agree over what they disagree about.”

Role of Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly’s position as Chelsea’s figurehead has been challenged. Crafton noted that while Boehly was originally portrayed as the club’s dominant force, in reality, “Clearlake, as the majority shareholder, is the one making most decisions.” This leaves Boehly in a precarious position, as he fights to remain involved in decision-making, despite his minority share.

Even with his formal veto power, Boehly has not always intervened publicly. His push for managerial patience, specifically with coaches like Graham Potter, is a notable example. As Johnson recalled, Boehly publicly backed Potter during a rough spell, stating the coach “deserved patience,” even when others, including Clearlake, were reportedly less convinced. Yet, as Johnson observed, Boehly’s decisions have often been grudgingly accepted by Clearlake, leading to a broader misalignment in vision.

Fan Discontent and the Fallout

Chelsea fans have been left disillusioned by the ongoing saga. As Ayo Akinwolere noted, “what the last two years have been insane.” The constant managerial changes, a revolving door of players, and now ownership turmoil have tested the loyalty of even the most diehard supporters. Simon Johnson summed it up, remarking that Chelsea should be handed “the instability trophy” for their off-pitch drama.

Adding to the frustration is the lack of clarity regarding the club’s future. Fans, as Crafton pointed out, have largely remained in the dark about what the future holds. He asserted, “Chelsea fans really need to hear from these people” to get a clearer picture of what’s to come, particularly when the club’s very ownership structure is in question.

What’s Next?

Chelsea’s future remains uncertain, with two possible outcomes—either Clearlake or Boehly could buy out the other. As Crafton speculated, “We don’t know who will budge first,” but there is a growing consensus that the current stalemate cannot last. The challenge, however, is whether the club can stabilize in time to recover from the fallout of this internal dispute.

As Chelsea faces a long road ahead, Boehly’s ambition to leave his mark on the club seems increasingly remote. While he may still wield power as chairman, it is clear that Clearlake Capital holds the reins. For Chelsea fans, the only hope is that the ownership can resolve their differences and guide the club back to the success it once enjoyed under Abramovich.