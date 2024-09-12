Report: Arsenal Injury Crisis Ahead of Crucial Tottenham Game

Arsenal Injury Update: Odegaard, Calafiori, Gabriel Jesus, and Latest News

Arsenal’s campaign is gaining momentum, but an injury crisis threatens to derail their progress as they prepare for a crucial run of fixtures. With a North London derby against Tottenham on the horizon, followed by tough clashes in the Champions League and a visit to title rivals Manchester City, Mikel Arteta’s squad depth is being tested. Here’s the latest on key injuries and their impact on Arsenal’s chances in the coming weeks.

Odegaard’s Injury Blow After International Duty

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard gave fans a scare after picking up an ankle injury during Norway’s match against Austria. The midfielder was forced off the field, visibly in distress, after landing awkwardly on his left ankle. Though initial fears of a fracture have been allayed, Odegaard is still expected to miss a significant period, with Arsenal’s medical team predicting a three-week absence.

Norwegian team doctor Ola Sand explained the situation: “Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Initial MRI scans have shown no fracture, but it’s likely to take time before he returns.” For a player so central to Arsenal’s creativity and leadership, Odegaard’s absence could pose a major challenge as the Gunners prepare for a high-stakes period in their season.

Potential return date: October 2024

Calafiori Knock Leaves Arsenal Short at Full-Back

Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori also joined the growing list of Arsenal casualties after suffering a calf injury in Italy’s Nations League clash against France. The young defender, who was caught awkwardly by Ousmane Dembele, was forced off after attempting to play through the pain.

Though the injury doesn’t appear to be serious, Calafiori’s condition will be monitored by Arsenal’s medical staff upon his return to London. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti suggested the injury might not be significant, but with Arsenal’s current full-back shortages, any absence could affect Arteta’s options.

Potential return date: September 2024

Gabriel Jesus Nearing a Return

Gabriel Jesus has been missing since Arsenal’s opening match against Wolves, where he lasted just five minutes before being sidelined with a groin issue. The forward has been sorely missed, particularly in Arsenal’s recent struggles to convert chances. However, there is optimism that Jesus could return for the North London derby.

Mikel Arteta provided a hopeful update, stating, “Jesus should be available pretty soon.” His return would provide a timely boost to Arsenal’s attacking lineup, particularly with the intensity of the upcoming fixtures.

Potential return date: 15 September, vs Tottenham

Tomiyasu Still Sidelined

Defensive utility player Takehiro Tomiyasu remains unavailable after sustaining a knee injury before the season began. The Japanese international has yet to resume first-team training, and Arteta has been cautious in providing a timeline for his return. “It’s a bit slow, the process of the first phase of that injury,” Arteta admitted, hinting that Tomiyasu’s return to fitness may take longer than initially hoped.

Without Tomiyasu, Arsenal lose a versatile defensive option, particularly as injuries mount across their backline.

Potential return date: Unknown

Merino’s Delayed Debut After Shoulder Injury

New signing Mikel Merino has been forced to wait for his Arsenal debut after suffering a shoulder fracture during his first training session with the club. The injury has set him back significantly, with reports indicating that the midfielder could be sidelined for up to two months. Arsenal will have to wait until later in the autumn to see the Spanish international in action.

Potential return date: Unknown

Tierney Struggling for Fitness After Hamstring Setback

Kieran Tierney, once a mainstay in Arsenal’s defence, has endured a frustrating period of injuries. A hamstring issue sustained while playing for Scotland at Euro 2024 disrupted his potential summer move away from the Emirates. The left-back’s return to fitness remains uncertain, and Mikel Arteta has spoken about the need to focus on his recovery. “It’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury. We have to support him to make sure he gets back fit,” Arteta noted.

With Tierney still recovering, Arsenal’s left-back position continues to be an area of concern.

Potential return date: Unknown

As Arsenal navigate a challenging stretch of fixtures, injuries to key players like Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus could have a significant impact. While some players, like Jesus, are nearing a return, others such as Odegaard and Tomiyasu will likely be out for a longer period. Arteta will need to manage his squad carefully as the Gunners battle on multiple fronts in both domestic and European competitions.