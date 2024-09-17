Player Ratings: Milan Fall as Liverpool Secure 3-1 Victory

Milan 1-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Reds Triumph in Champions League Opener

Liverpool delivered an impressive comeback to beat Milan 3-1 in their opening Champions League fixture under new manager Arne Slot. Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai ensured the Reds left San Siro with three crucial points, after Christian Pulisic gave Milan an early lead.

Fast Start and Swift Response

Coming off a disappointing loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Liverpool faced immediate adversity as Milan took the lead just three minutes into the match. Christian Pulisic capitalised on a defensive lapse, sprinting down the left and firing a low shot past Alisson to put the hosts in front. The early goal stunned Liverpool, but their response was measured and powerful.

Mohamed Salah almost levelled the score within 15 minutes, rattling the underside of the crossbar with a fierce strike. Liverpool’s pressure soon paid off, as Ibrahima Konate nodded in a precise Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from close range to equalise in the 23rd minute.

With momentum on their side, Liverpool pressed forward. Salah struck the woodwork again before Virgil van Dijk headed in from a corner to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead heading into half-time.

Szoboszlai Seals the Win

Liverpool’s dominance continued in the second half, with Cody Gakpo producing a dazzling piece of skill to set up Dominik Szoboszlai, who calmly slotted home Liverpool’s third goal. The visitors were now firmly in control, and Milan struggled to find a way back into the match.

Although Van Dijk came close to adding a second to his tally, and Darwin Nunez had a couple of chances late on, Liverpool comfortably saw out the game. The victory marked an impressive European debut for Slot, giving Liverpool fans optimism for the campaign ahead.

Player Ratings

Milan:

GK: Mike Maignan – 4/10

RB: Davide Calabria – 4/10

CB: Strahinja Pavlovic – 4/10

CB: Fikayo Tomori – 6/10

LB: Theo Hernandez – 5/10

DM: Youssouf Fofana – 4/10

DM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 5/10

CM: Tijjani Reijnders – 5/10

RW: Christian Pulisic – 7/10

LW: Rafael Leao – 5/10

ST: Alvaro Morata – 7/10

Substitutes: Lorenzo Torriani – 6/10 Tammy Abraham – 6.5/10 Emerson Royal – 6/10 Noah Okafor – 6/10 Matteo Gabbia – 6/10

Substitutes:

Liverpool: