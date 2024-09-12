Report: Why Palace’s Summer Transfer Window Hailed as Best Yet

How Crystal Palace Can Build on Their Most Successful Transfer Window Yet

Crystal Palace have had an eventful transfer window, which many are calling their most successful in recent history. As the new Premier League season gets underway, the focus is on how the Eagles can make the most of their revamped squad. Saturday’s clash against Leicester City will be the first real test for Oliver Glasner’s side, giving fans a glimpse of what this new-look Palace team is capable of.

With key players like Marc Guehi, Trevoh Chalobah, and Maxence Lacroix in the backline, it’s clear that Palace’s transfer strategy has been effective. However, these signings only came after a late flurry of activity that saw the Eagles shore up their squad. The stage is now set, but the question remains: can Glasner’s side deliver on their potential?

Strengthening the Palace Defence

Palace’s defensive acquisitions have been some of the most talked-about moves of the window. The combination of Guehi, Chalobah, and Lacroix offers a fresh perspective on how Palace will defend this season. Their addition came after a summer of speculation, where it seemed Palace might lose more players than they gained. Guehi, in particular, was at the centre of intense transfer rumours, with Newcastle United showing considerable interest in the 24-year-old England international.

However, Palace held firm, with chairman Steve Parish reportedly unwilling to budge on his valuation. Parish is believed to have labelled £70 million as “superstar money” for Guehi, and the club refused to sell for anything less. Palace’s resolve to keep Guehi, despite serious interest from other clubs, demonstrated a significant shift in the club’s ambitions. By the end of the window, the Eagles had not only retained Guehi but also brought in key reinforcements, cementing their defensive options.

The departure of Joachim Andersen to Fulham raised some concerns, as the £30 million move left a gap in the backline. However, the signing of Maxence Lacroix, a 24-year-old centre-back from Wolfsburg, has filled that void. Alongside the young and talented Chadi Riad, Palace now have a solid base to build from. But how quickly Glasner can get these players to gel will be crucial in determining their success this season.

Investing in Youth and Future Potential

While Palace have managed to hold on to some of their biggest stars, they’ve also made strategic moves to rejuvenate the squad. This summer’s business has seen an emphasis on youth, with the club investing in several exciting prospects. Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix, and Matheus Franca have all come in to lower the average age of the squad, providing a clear indication of Palace’s long-term vision.

This focus on the future is no accident. Sporting director Dougie Freedman has been quietly building a reputation for identifying and securing young talent, particularly from the Championship. While some might see this as a risk, it aligns with the club’s recruitment model. The departures of Jordan Ayew and Sam Johnstone to Wolves have opened the door for these younger players to step up and make an impact.

For Palace, it’s not just about immediate success but also about creating a sustainable model for the future. The new arrivals bring fresh energy and a hunger to prove themselves, and that could be key in helping Palace to not only survive but thrive in the Premier League this season.

Eddie Nketiah: The Key to Unlocking Palace’s Attack?

One of the most exciting additions to the Palace squad is Eddie Nketiah, the £30 million signing from Arsenal. Known for his ability to find the back of the net, Nketiah will be expected to provide the goals that Palace desperately need. Last season, Palace struggled in attack, particularly after the departure of Wilfried Zaha and the injury to Michael Olise.

Nketiah offers a different dynamic to what Olise brought to the team. While Olise was more of a creator, Nketiah is a natural goalscorer, and his ability to run in behind defences could add a new dimension to Palace’s attacking play. His pace, positioning, and finishing make him a dangerous option up front, and Palace fans will be eager to see if he can hit the ground running.

Alongside Nketiah, the arrivals of Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada provide further options for Glasner in the final third. Both players can play in the number 10 role, a position that Glasner likes to use in his system. This tactical flexibility should allow Palace to be more unpredictable going forward, something that will be crucial if they are to avoid a relegation scrap.

Eberechi Eze: Palace’s Crown Jewel

While much of the transfer talk centred around new arrivals, perhaps the biggest victory for Palace this window was holding onto Eberechi Eze. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents, and it was widely expected that he would be the subject of serious interest from the league’s elite.

Despite rumours linking him to Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal, no formal bids were made. Chairman Steve Parish admitted he was “astounded” that no offers came in for Eze, given his quality and the impact he had last season. Eze’s £60 million release clause will become active again next summer, so Palace know that they may not be able to keep hold of him for long.

For now, though, Glasner will be delighted to have Eze at his disposal. His creativity, vision, and ability to unlock defences make him crucial to Palace’s chances of success this season. If he can build on the form that saw him become one of the most sought-after players in the league, then Palace may find themselves challenging for a spot in the top half of the table.

Looking Ahead: Can Palace Make This Season a Success?

With the transfer window now firmly shut, the focus shifts to the pitch. Palace’s business this summer has set them up well for the season ahead, but it will be up to Glasner and his team to ensure that these signings translate into results. The Premier League is an unforgiving competition, and Palace will need to hit the ground running if they want to build on last season’s 10th-place finish.

For now, all eyes are on Leicester. Can Palace’s new signings make an immediate impact? Will Nketiah provide the goals they’ve been missing? And can Eze continue to dazzle? The answers to these questions will define Palace’s season and shape their future.