James Milner’s Injury: Brighton Boss Calls for Patience

Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler Provides Update on James Milner’s Injury: Patience Required

Brighton & Hove Albion’s head coach, Fabian Hurzeler, has given a cautious update on the status of veteran midfielder James Milner, who is set to miss the club’s upcoming match against Ipswich Town due to a hamstring injury. The 38-year-old was forced off early during Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal just before the international break.

Injury Uncertainty Surrounding James Milner

Milner, who has been a key figure since joining Brighton from Liverpool in 2023, had to leave the pitch just 17 minutes into the Arsenal game. The severity of the hamstring issue remains unclear, with Hurzeler unable to give a definitive timeline for his return. At Thursday’s press conference, the Brighton boss shared:

“James had a scan. It’s not a big issue, but with him, we have to go day by day. We have to look at how fast he can play without any problems. Therefore, we have to see step by step.”

The exact recovery period is still up in the air, and when asked whether Milner would be sidelined for a couple of weeks, Hurzeler replied: “It can be. It’s an issue where you can’t approximate if it will be two weeks, three weeks or only one week. We have to be patient.”

Milner’s Experience Vital to Brighton

Milner, renowned for his incredible longevity in football, made his 637th Premier League appearance against Arsenal, putting him within reach of Gareth Barry’s all-time record of 653 games. His experience has been invaluable to Brighton since his free transfer from Liverpool in 2023. Despite his age, the former England international continues to deliver at the top level, having made 23 appearances for the Seagulls.

Brighton’s Midfield Challenges

The loss of Milner leaves Brighton with a significant gap in their midfield ahead of their match against Ipswich Town. Milner’s versatility and leadership are difficult to replace, and the club will need to adapt as they await his return to full fitness. While Brighton has a solid squad with depth, the leadership Milner brings on and off the pitch cannot be underestimated.

In the meantime, Hurzeler will have to explore other midfield options, ensuring Brighton can maintain their momentum in the Premier League while Milner recovers. The importance of patience during Milner’s recovery was a central theme in Hurzeler’s press conference. Rushing his return could have lasting implications, especially for a player of Milner’s age, where recovery can often take longer than anticipated.