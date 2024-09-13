Report: Marseille Chief Defends Man Utd Transfer Amid Criticism

Marseille’s Longoria Stands Firm on Greenwood Signing

Marseille’s president, Pablo Longoria, has firmly defended his decision to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United, insisting that the club “looked at all the information” before completing the deal. Despite external criticism, Longoria remains confident in the club’s choice.

Greenwood’s Move from Manchester United

In August, Marseille secured the services of the 22-year-old forward in a £26.6 million transfer from Manchester United, with Greenwood signing a contract until 2029. The move came after serious charges against Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in early 2023.

The decision to sign Greenwood was not without controversy. Local authorities, including the Marseille mayor, criticised the club’s decision, calling the move “not acceptable.” The backlash, however, did little to shake Longoria’s resolve.

No Regrets Amid Controversy

Speaking at the Thinking Football Summit, Longoria addressed the criticism: “The comments of the mayor reinforce what we did, [they did] not have all the information. We took the decision internally. There was some opposition, but that gave us power to use all the information and take the best decision, which I think we did.”

Longoria went on to emphasise that the decision to bring Greenwood to Marseille was a collective one. He revealed that the club’s new manager, Roberto de Zerbi, had been consulted early on: “In our very first conversation with the coach, we mentioned Mason’s name. The coach knew Mason from the past, and it was a very quick conversation. We believe in the talent of Mason.”

Greenwood’s Impact at Marseille

Since joining Marseille, Greenwood has hit the ground running, scoring five goals in just three matches. His impressive form has contributed to Marseille’s unbeaten start to the season, following a significant overhaul of the squad under De Zerbi, who joined from Brighton this summer.

However, Greenwood’s performances in Ligue 1 have not yet caught the eye of England’s national team. Caretaker manager Lee Carsley said, “he wasn’t a player we considered” when questioned about Greenwood’s potential involvement with the Three Lions.

Longoria’s Focus on Marseille

While Greenwood’s absence from the England squad has sparked questions, Longoria remains focused on the player’s progress in France. “I don’t want to answer that kind of question out of respect to everybody. I prefer to talk about what Mason is doing in France and Marseille,” Longoria said, expressing satisfaction with Greenwood’s early contributions to the team.

Despite the outside noise, it’s clear Longoria and Marseille are pleased with their investment, both on and off the pitch. As Greenwood continues to flourish, his performances could very well silence the critics over time.