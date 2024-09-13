Report: Man Utd Manager Unmoved by Criticisms from Former Star

Ten Hag Dismisses Ronaldo Criticism Amid Manchester United Struggles

In the swirling tempest of Manchester United’s recent form, Erik ten Hag remains steadfast, undeterred by Cristiano Ronaldo’s sharp remarks. The Dutch manager has shrugged off the former star forward’s criticisms and insists that external chatter has no bearing on his focus.

Ronaldo’s Reproach and Ten Hag’s Response

Cristiano Ronaldo recently voiced his disapproval of Ten Hag’s comments made during a pre-season interview. In the Netherlands, Ten Hag had remarked that Manchester United were “a long way away” from reclaiming the Premier League title, a sentiment that Ronaldo took issue with. Although Ronaldo himself conceded that the club may struggle to secure the championship, he felt Ten Hag’s comments were sending the wrong message about the club’s aspirations.

In response to Ronaldo’s remarks, Ten Hag remarked, “No, he said this, if you read the article very well. He is entitled to his opinion. It’s OK. He is far away in Saudi, far away from Manchester.” The manager’s nonchalant dismissal highlights his unyielding focus on the task at hand, rather than being swayed by the opinions of those now distanced from the club.

Upcoming Fixtures and Injury Concerns

As Manchester United prepares for their match against Southampton, Ten Hag faces mounting pressure following recent defeats to Brighton and Liverpool. The team’s current plight threatens to deliver their worst start since the 1986-87 season, a campaign that saw Ron Atkinson dismissed and Sir Alex Ferguson appointed.

The manager has confirmed that key players will be absent for the Southampton fixture. Full-back Luke Shaw, despite his recent performances for England during Euro 2024, remains sidelined for United. Additionally, striker Rasmus Hojlund is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the summer tour in the United States. However, new signing Manuel Ugarte is fit, although his recent return from international duty leaves him with limited time to integrate fully with the squad.

Ten Hag’s Resolve Amidst Uncertainty

The two-week hiatus following the Liverpool defeat has intensified speculation regarding Ten Hag’s future. With co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe increasingly involved in club affairs, many observers doubt whether the 54-year-old manager will see out the season.

Despite the external noise and speculation, Ten Hag remains resolute. “It doesn’t impact me,” he asserts. “I know where we are in the process and what we have to do and where we are going. I have said before we are still in a transition period. We have to integrate a lot of young players in the team and still have to deal with injuries and bring players back into the team.”

Ten Hag is clear in his expectations. “Before anyone thinks about excuses, no, we have to win every game. I know that. The team knows that. It doesn’t matter who is available.”

As Manchester United gears up for their crucial fixtures, Ten Hag’s unwavering determination and focus on the future may be key in navigating through the current turbulence and setting a course for recovery.