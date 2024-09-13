Report: PSG Talent Keen on Premier League, Man Utd on Alert

Man Utd Handed Major Boost in Xavi Simons Pursuit: What It Means for the Red Devils

Manchester United’s ambitions of signing Dutch star Xavi Simons have received a significant boost. According to a TeamTalk report, the 21-year-old playmaker is keen on a permanent move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is reportedly eyeing a switch to the Premier League.

After a summer of intense speculation linking Simons to various top European clubs, including Man Utd, the Dutch international eventually returned to RB Leipzig on a season-long loan. However, it seems the Red Devils’ hopes of securing Simons’ services in the near future remain alive. His desire to leave PSG has opened a new door for a potential move, and there is growing optimism that United could be at the front of the queue come 2025.

Xavi Simons’ Growing Desire to Play in the Premier League

Xavi Simons’ desire to play in England could become a game-changer. According to Sport Bild, while there’s no specific club the Dutchman has his heart set on, the fact that he is open to a move across the English Channel puts United, alongside Arsenal and Chelsea, in pole position to swoop for the talented midfielder.

Simons is currently valued at around €80m, a fee that would be well beyond RB Leipzig’s reach. Despite his success on loan at the Bundesliga club, where he scored eight goals and provided 11 assists last season, Leipzig’s financial constraints mean they are unlikely to secure a permanent transfer for the player. This presents a golden opportunity for Manchester United to make a move next summer, as they continue to bolster their squad under the new ownership.

United’s Growing Connections with PSG: A Precursor to Simons?

United’s successful dealings with PSG earlier this year, when they secured Manuel Ugarte, offer a promising indication that another major signing could be in the works. Striking a deal with PSG is far from uncharted territory for the club, and the chance to land a player of Simons’ calibre would surely be worth the effort.

Simons’ contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2027, but given his apparent desire to leave, a permanent transfer looks increasingly likely. PSG will be under pressure to capitalise on his value, and it’s here that United can flex their financial muscle, particularly as RB Leipzig are unlikely to match his price tag.

Interest from Other Premier League Clubs

However, United won’t be alone in their pursuit of Simons. Back in June, Arsenal and Chelsea were also tracking the Dutch playmaker’s progress, and there is no shortage of competition for his signature. Bayern Munich were even reported to be interested in Simons before ultimately opting for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise instead.

Nevertheless, with Simons’ ambitions leaning towards a move to the Premier League, it’s expected that United, Arsenal, and Chelsea will lead the race for his services. The competition will be fierce, but United’s existing ties to the player—along with his rapport with manager Erik ten Hag—could tip the scales in their favour.

What Would Simons Bring to Old Trafford?

The versatility that Simons offers is one of his most enticing qualities. Capable of playing on either wing, as a number 10, a number eight, or even as a second striker, Simons would be a valuable asset for any team. At Old Trafford, he would provide much-needed creativity and dynamism, filling multiple roles in Ten Hag’s attacking setup.

For context, last season in the Bundesliga, Simons contributed a goal or assist every 140 minutes. By comparison, United’s midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes averaged a goal contribution every 173 minutes in the Premier League. Simons’ ability to impact games consistently, and his adaptability across various attacking positions, makes him an ideal candidate for United’s youthful, attack-minded squad.

Moreover, his connection to Ten Hag could play a pivotal role in luring him to Manchester. The United manager has previously praised Simons’ performances, particularly during Euro 2024, where Simons impressed against England. Ten Hag remarked, “I enjoyed Xavi Simons in that game (against England). The drive he has, the passion with which he conquers balls and recognises situations are top.”

This level of admiration from Ten Hag, combined with United’s growing Dutch contingent—including former Eredivisie talents—suggests that Simons would fit seamlessly into the current squad.

RB Leipzig’s Efforts to Keep Simons

While the financial reality may limit RB Leipzig’s chances of retaining Simons, their desire to keep him is evident. Managing Director Oliver Mintzlaff was candid about their intentions, stating, “For now, he is on loan. But, of course, our goal is to keep top players like him on a long-term basis.”

Despite these ambitions, Leipzig’s financial limitations are well-known. Their record signing is currently Lois Openda, who cost £38m—far less than the €80m required to secure Simons. Unless a dramatic change occurs in their financial structure, Leipzig will likely have to concede defeat, leaving the door wide open for United.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The Red Devils are in the midst of an exciting transition, and Simons, with his technical brilliance and attacking versatility, could be the perfect addition. Picture this: a midfield trio featuring Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, and Simons—creativity, tenacity, and flair combined.

United fans should be thrilled at the prospect of signing a player who fits the club’s strategy of targeting young, dynamic players. Simons has already proven his worth in the Bundesliga, and his impressive goal contribution rate—better than Fernandes’ last season—suggests he could quickly become a key player at Old Trafford.

Under Erik ten Hag, Simons could flourish, benefiting from a manager who appreciates his qualities. Given Simons’ passion, drive, and hunger, he’d embody the perfect mix of flair and discipline that Ten Hag demands from his players. If United can pull this deal off, it could be the missing piece they’ve been searching for in their quest to dominate English football once again.