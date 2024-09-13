Report: Arsenal, Man Utd Wary of Wage Demands for Free Agent

Man Utd and Arsenal Face £220,000-a-Week Dilemma Over Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United and Arsenal, two of the Premier League’s top sides, have been asked to pay a staggering £220,000-a-week to secure the services of free agent Adrien Rabiot. According to Give Me Sport, this significant wage demand may be a major hurdle for both clubs as they weigh up whether to make a move for the French international.

Having left Juventus at the end of June after five years in Turin, Rabiot is currently unattached. Despite being a player of immense quality, his wage demands and lack of recent game time could pose challenges for clubs interested in his services.

Wage Demands and Match Fitness: The Key Issues

Rabiot’s situation is a curious one. At 29 years old, he remains a highly sought-after talent, but his high wage demands seem to be acting as a deterrent for Premier League clubs. At £220,000-a-week, many top-flight teams may think twice before committing to a player who hasn’t played competitive club football for over three months.

His inactivity since leaving Juventus raises concerns about his match fitness. The time required to get him back to peak form could be a stumbling block, especially in the highly demanding Premier League environment. Manchester United, Arsenal, and even Newcastle United have all been linked with Rabiot, but the concerns about his readiness could delay any potential move.

Premier League Interest Fades as European Clubs Circle

Rabiot’s name has been touted in connection with multiple clubs throughout the summer, but no deal has materialised thus far. The midfielder’s inactivity and his sizeable wage demands might explain why Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle are reluctant to push ahead with a transfer.

There is a growing sense that Rabiot could remain in Europe, with clubs such as AC Milan reportedly interested in his services. Despite being initially linked with the Lombardy club, Italian reports suggest Milan may have passed on the chance to sign him, although their current midfield crisis could force a reconsideration.

Sources close to the player also suggest that a move to a European side is more likely, particularly as teams across the continent may be more willing to wait for Rabiot to regain his fitness and form. This contrasts with the high-pressure, fast-paced nature of the Premier League, where players are expected to hit the ground running.

Rabiot’s Proven Quality Cannot Be Ignored

While his wage demands and match fitness pose questions, there’s no denying that Rabiot is a player of immense quality. Last season, he played a pivotal role for Juventus, and his performances for France at EURO 2024 only solidified his status as a top-class midfielder. Despite missing the penalty shootout quarter-final victory over Portugal due to suspension, Rabiot was a key figure in France’s run to the latter stages of the tournament.

His experience at both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, where he amassed six league titles and 11 domestic cups, speaks volumes about his calibre. Few players available on a free transfer can boast such an impressive résumé, making him an attractive proposition for teams looking to strengthen their midfield.

Would Rabiot Fit at Arsenal or Manchester United?

Rabiot’s skill set would undoubtedly make him a valuable addition to either Arsenal or Manchester United. His versatility allows him to play both in deeper midfield roles and further up the pitch, and his technical ability could add another dimension to either side’s play.

At Arsenal, however, the midfield is already stacked with talent. Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Jorginho provide stiff competition, making it difficult to see where Rabiot would fit in unless there were injuries or major tactical shifts.

Manchester United, on the other hand, might be a more feasible destination. Despite having several midfield options, including Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes, United’s need for depth in key areas could make Rabiot an enticing option, especially given his experience at the top level. Newcastle, too, have been linked, but they may be more cautious in committing to such a high wage demand.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This report may raise more concerns than excitement. The idea of signing a player like Rabiot—undoubtedly talented but carrying baggage in the form of high wage demands and recent inactivity—feels like a gamble. At £220,000-a-week, some may wonder whether it’s worth risking such a significant outlay on a player who hasn’t played club football in months.

For Arsenal supporters, the situation is especially precarious. With a midfield already brimming with talent, fans may question the need for Rabiot when there are already established stars like Rice and Merino in the ranks. Can Mikel Arteta justify such an expensive addition, or would this simply disrupt the harmony of an already well-balanced squad?

Manchester United fans, too, may have their doubts. While United need depth in midfield, is Rabiot the right fit at this stage? Given the ongoing project under Erik ten Hag, bringing in a player with high wage demands who may not immediately be match-ready could be seen as a step backwards.

Ultimately, while Rabiot’s talent is undeniable, both clubs must tread carefully. This may be a deal where, unless the wage demands drop significantly, sceptical fans would rather see their teams invest elsewhere.