Report: Inter Milan Plot Summer Swoop for Aston Villa Midfielder

Inter Milan Eye Aston Villa Star Jacob Ramsey: What It Means for Villa

Inter Milan are reportedly keeping close tabs on Aston Villa’s talented midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with the Serie A giants identifying the 23-year-old as a long-term successor to Henrikh Mkhitaryan. According to Caught Offside, Ramsey is being viewed as a key piece in Inter’s future plans, as the Italian club believes he has yet to reach his full potential.

Mkhitaryan, now 35, remains an integral part of Simone Inzaghi’s squad but will need replacing by the time his contract expires in 2026. Ramsey, a product of Aston Villa’s academy, has emerged as a top talent in the Premier League, despite injuries slightly hampering his progress. His contract at Villa Park runs until 2027, yet a move to Italy could be on the cards as early as next summer.

Ramsey’s Potential Move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan reportedly see Ramsey as an ideal replacement for Mkhitaryan and could make a move for the England international as soon as the summer transfer window opens. The Italian champions are optimistic that they could secure the Villa star for around €35m, which could eventually rise to €70m if Ramsey realises his full potential at the San Siro.

While €35m may seem like a bargain, Ramsey’s value could skyrocket, making him a smart investment for Inter. However, from Villa’s perspective, losing one of their prized assets would undoubtedly be a significant blow.

Villa’s Dilemma: Hold or Sell?

The prospect of Ramsey departing Villa Park raises important questions. Should Aston Villa resist a bid from Inter and keep developing the midfielder, or would accepting a sizeable offer be the wiser option? Ramsey’s contract length gives Villa some leverage, but his development and future opportunities may hinge on the club’s ambitions in the coming seasons.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Ramsey represents not only homegrown talent but also the future of Villa’s midfield. Having progressed through the academy, he’s a player fans have high hopes for, and losing him at such a pivotal stage of his career would feel like a setback.

Villa fans may question whether the club has the ambition to match Ramsey’s potential. If Villa continue to grow under Unai Emery and challenge for European spots, Ramsey could be persuaded to stay. But should the club plateau, Ramsey could seek a move to a club like Inter, where he could win silverware and reach his peak on a grander stage.

Additionally, the reported €35m fee might feel underwhelming to Villa supporters, especially given the inflated transfer market. Selling him for €35m only for Inter to potentially sell him later for €70m raises concerns about whether Villa would truly benefit from such a deal. In the eyes of many fans, holding onto Ramsey, developing him further, and challenging for Europe would be the preferred option over cashing in early.