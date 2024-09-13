Report: West Ham Look to Bolster Defence With Ex-Liverpool Star

Joel Matip on West Ham’s Radar: What’s Next for the Ex-Liverpool Star?

Joel Matip, once a stalwart for Schalke 04 and Liverpool, is now without a club. After leaving Liverpool following his contract expiry in the summer of 2023, the 33-year-old defender has been dealing with the aftermath of a serious injury—a cruciate ligament tear sustained in December 2023. Since then, Matip has been off the pitch, and despite various transfer rumours, he remains a free agent.

According to RUHR, Matip was in discussions with Bayer Leverkusen in August, but the deal didn’t materialise. Recently, rumours have surfaced linking the former Schalke and Liverpool defender with a potential move back to the Premier League, with West Ham United reportedly expressing interest in his services.

Matip’s Post-Liverpool Journey

Matip’s departure from Liverpool marked the end of a successful eight-year stint where he won the Premier League, Champions League, and other silverware. His latest competitive appearance came in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Fulham in December 2023, but since then, injuries have taken their toll.

Now, with West Ham potentially circling, there is speculation about whether Matip could return to England’s top flight. His experience and defensive solidity could be attractive for David Moyes’ side, especially given West Ham’s need for additional defensive depth.

What Could West Ham Offer Matip?

West Ham are no strangers to adding experienced players to bolster their squad. Matip, if fully fit, would bring a wealth of experience from his time in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League. However, his injury history and time away from competitive football raise valid concerns.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of signing Joel Matip would come with mixed feelings. On one hand, Matip is an established defender with a strong CV, having played for one of the biggest clubs in Europe and achieving tremendous success. His experience could provide stability in defence, especially in a Premier League season where injuries and fatigue often demand squad depth.

But the scepticism is hard to ignore. Matip hasn’t played a competitive match in nearly a year, and his history of injuries is worrying. West Ham’s recent performances have shown promise, and adding an injury-prone player might disrupt the balance Julen Lopetegui has worked hard to achieve. Additionally, West Ham’s defensive options, such as Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, have begun to gel, and the arrival of Matip could either enhance or unsettle the existing partnerships.

If the move were financially sound and didn’t jeopardise other potential transfers, Matip could be a smart short-term option. But many fans would likely prefer the club to focus on younger, fitter players who could grow into long-term assets rather than gamble on a player at the tail end of his career.