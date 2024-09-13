Ornstein: England Coach Leaving Birmingham for Full-Time FA Job

Ashley Cole to Leave Birmingham and Join FA as Full-Time Coach

Ashley Cole, a stalwart in English football both as a player and now as a coach, is set to take a new step in his career by joining the Football Association (FA) full-time. After serving as a first-team coach at Birmingham City, Cole is shifting his focus entirely to his international commitments, assisting Lee Carsley with the England men’s national team. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic.

The 43-year-old had a brief but impactful spell with Birmingham, working under managers like Wayne Rooney and Tony Mowbray. During his time at the club, Cole also played a pivotal role in England’s UEFA Nations League victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. His deep knowledge of the game, alongside his rapport with players, has positioned him as an important figure within the FA’s coaching structure.

England Role Takes Priority

Cole’s transition from club to international football highlights the FA’s growing confidence in him. His departure from Birmingham signals a commitment to England’s national team setup, where he will continue to assist Carsley on a full-time basis. Having previously worked with Carsley at Under-21 level, Cole’s ability to nurture young talent is well-established, and this role provides him with a larger platform to make an impact.

Whether this move signals a long-term arrangement for Carsley remains uncertain. The FA initially appointed Carsley to oversee England’s September games, with the possibility of extending his tenure into autumn. However, Cole’s involvement in the national setup suggests that the FA sees value in maintaining continuity as they ponder the future of the managerial role, currently vacant after Gareth Southgate’s departure.

Cole’s Rising Reputation as a Coach

Since transitioning to coaching, Ashley Cole has worked at a series of high-profile clubs including Chelsea, Derby County, and Everton. His experience at the top level of English football, both as a player and a coach, has only strengthened his reputation. His role in England’s triumph at the 2023 European Under-21 Championship further solidified his standing within the FA.

Cole is joined by fellow ex-England defender Joleon Lescott, and head of coaching Tim Dittmer, in supporting Carsley. The combination of former players and experienced coaches represents a solid foundation for the future of the England setup.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The idea of Ashley Cole joining the FA as a full-time coach is exciting. Cole’s vast experience at the highest level—both as a player and a coach—makes him an invaluable asset to the national team setup. His knowledge of the game, particularly from a defensive perspective, could prove to be crucial for developing the next generation of England players.

With the uncertainty surrounding the future of England’s managerial role, fans are likely to be optimistic about this move. Cole’s history with Lee Carsley and the success they had at Under-21 level, is a positive sign. It’s clear that the FA values continuity and experience, and Cole’s appointment could be a stepping stone towards greater stability within the coaching structure.

For many fans, seeing former players like Cole transition to coaching roles within the national team is particularly exciting. It shows that English football is investing in those who understand the culture of the game and have experienced its pressures at the highest level. If Cole’s coaching career with England is even half as successful as his playing days, supporters have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.