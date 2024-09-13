Journalist: Chelsea Defender Hopeful to Make League Squad

Ben Chilwell Aims for Chelsea Premier League Squad Spot Amid Uncertainty

Ben Chilwell is hopeful of being included in Chelsea’s 25-man Premier League squad, as a potential loan move to Turkey appears to have fallen through. As reported by Matt Law in The Telegraph. The left-back, who has struggled to find a place in new head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans, now faces a period of uncertainty about his role at the club. With Chelsea’s Premier League squad submission deadline fast approaching, Chilwell could be handed a lifeline at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being sidelined by Maresca, Chilwell has not been entirely excluded from first-team training. The 27-year-old has been brought in when injuries or absences have affected the squad, though he has otherwise been training separately. His inclusion in the 25-man squad would ensure he remains eligible for Premier League action, while missing out would limit him to just cup competitions such as the Carabao Cup.

No Loan Move on the Horizon

Chelsea had been open to loaning Chilwell out during the summer transfer window, with Turkey being one of the last viable options. However, as the Turkish transfer window is set to close without any deal in place, Chilwell is set to stay in West London at least until January.

It is clear that Chilwell has not rejected any offers to leave the club, and there is an understanding that he has done nothing to warrant being frozen out entirely. Nevertheless, Maresca had previously warned that players not in his plans could not expect to feature for the team if they failed to secure a move.

Limited Game Time Hurts Future Prospects

One of the main concerns for Chelsea, and Chilwell himself, is the defender’s lack of competitive football. Chilwell has not played a senior match since April, which not only diminishes his match fitness but could also complicate efforts to secure a move in January. Chelsea would prefer to find a solution that ensures Chilwell remains fit and, importantly, marketable for future transfer windows.

While his Premier League involvement remains uncertain, Chilwell is eligible to play in the Carabao Cup, which might offer him some much-needed game time. In the event he is left out of the Premier League squad, it would be crucial for Chelsea to ensure he stays active to maintain his value.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

There are genuine concerns about how the club has managed the situation. On one hand, Chilwell remains a talented and homegrown player, attributes that should make him a valuable asset. On the other hand, Maresca’s decision to sideline him raises doubts about his long-term future at the club.

The lack of clarity about his role also puts Chilwell in a difficult position. Fans are left wondering why the club would be open to loaning out a player who, when fit, can offer quality performances. His exclusion from the Europa Conference League squad was a surprise, and while inclusion in the Premier League squad would avoid further disappointment, it doesn’t guarantee him a meaningful role.

Another concern is that keeping Chilwell without offering him regular playing time could diminish his value. Should Chelsea decide to sell him in January, a player who has been inactive for months might struggle to attract interest from top clubs. For fans, this will feel like a situation that has been mishandled from both a tactical and financial perspective.

Ultimately, Chelsea’s handling of Chilwell leaves supporters with more questions than answers. While many would prefer to see him reintegrated into the squad, it’s hard to ignore the impression that the club may already be preparing for life without him.