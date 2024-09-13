SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesReport: Man United Considers Major Goalie Change

Report: Man United Considers Major Goalie Change

0
By Ahmed Khan
Photo IMAGO

Manchester United’s Gaze Set on Unai Simon Amid Onana’s Uncertain Future

Manchester United’s active transfer window has seen them already laying plans for their next strategic acquisition. Amidst whispers from Spain, Unai Simon, Athletic Bilbao’s commendable guardian between the posts, emerges as a prime candidate to potentially replace Andre Onana at Old Trafford.

Onana’s Rocky Road at United

Despite a hefty summer expenditure, the Manchester side are speculating on further reinforcements in future windows, particularly focusing on the goalkeeping slot. Andre Onana, the former Inter Milan standout, hasn’t entirely settled, stirring doubts among the United faithful and critics alike. Renowned pundit Jamie Carragher vocalised this sentiment on The Overlap, commenting, “I don’t think he’s a good goalie, he’s a really poor goalkeeper but in terms of with his feet, he’s okay.”

Photo: IMAGO

Simon’s Stellar Record and Current Hurdle

In contrast, Unai Simon has carved a reputation as an elite goalkeeper in La Liga. His contract with Bilbao stretches till 2029, affording the Spanish club a strong negotiating stance. Despite his prowess, Simon’s current season has been marred by a wrist injury, with recovery expected to sideline him for several months. “The first two days post-operation were tough and painful, but things are improving,” Simon revealed in a MARCA interview, expressing hope for a quicker than anticipated return to fitness.

United’s Transfer Strategy and Future Prospects

Manchester United’s interest in Simon, as reported by Fichajes, underscores their proactive approach to squad development, eyeing both immediate impact players and long-term assets. Simon’s acquisition would not only bolster United’s defensive reliability but also add a fresh dynamic to their gameplay, given his proven capabilities in La Liga.

Evaluating the Goalkeeping Dilemma

As United contemplates the future of their goalkeeping department, the ongoing season will be crucial for Onana to solidify his role or risk being overshadowed by potential new arrivals. His performance in the Premier League, where he ranked as the sixth-best goalkeeper based on post-shot expected goals, contrasts sharply with his less flattering Champions League outings. This disparity adds a layer of complexity to United’s decision-making process as they weigh up their options.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Unai Simon’s Elite Goalkeeping Profile

Unai Simon’s statistical overview from the last 365 days offers a compelling snapshot of a goalkeeper in his prime, as detailed on Fbref. Positioned in the elite echelons of European football, Simon’s metrics are not just numbers but testimonies of his exceptional abilities and instincts under the bar. His PSxG+GA (Post-Shot Expected Goals Plus Goals Allowed) stands at a remarkable +0.26 per 90 minutes, placing him in the 97th percentile among his peers. This particular statistic indicates his adeptness at not only stopping expected goals but also reducing the damage of shots on target.

Consistency Across the Board

Delving deeper into his performance data, Simon’s save percentage at 71.4% aligns with the median, demonstrating reliable goalkeeping. However, it’s his penalty save percentage at 75%, landing him in the 97th percentile, that highlights his composure and study in moments of high stakes. Additionally, a clean sheet percentage of 46.7% places him firmly among Europe’s best, underscoring his integral role in Athletic Bilbao’s defensive setup.

Distributive Skills Unveiled

Beyond shot-stopping, Simon’s distribution skills are exemplary. His average pass length of 28.9 meters, enhanced by a launch% of 86 for goal kicks, indicates a strategic approach to initiating attacks from deep, making him a pivotal figure in transitioning defence into attack. This aspect of his game is crucial for teams favouring possession-based or counter-attacking football.

Simon’s comprehensive stat sheet on Fbref sheds light on why top clubs might see him as an ideal fit. His blend of traditional goalkeeping with modern distributive capabilities makes him a sought-after commodity in today’s market, epitomizing the evolution of the goalkeeper’s role in contemporary football. As he continues to mend from his wrist injury, clubs and fans alike will be keen to see him back in action, guarding the goalpost with his trademark resilience.

Previous article
Julen Lopetegui Pivots West Ham Strategy
Next article
“It’s a Tough Moment” – Pep Guardiola ‘Unsure’ if Erling Haaland Will Play Against Brentford
Ahmed Khan
Ahmed Khan
More News

Copyright © 2009-2024 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.