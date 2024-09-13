Oliver Glasner Previews Nketiah’s Role and Injury Updates for Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner Prepares for Eddie Nketiah’s Crystal Palace Debut Against Leicester

Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Eddie Nketiah is set to make his debut for Crystal Palace in their upcoming match against Leicester City. This follows Nketiah’s recent transfer from Arsenal, valued at £25 million, marking one of Palace’s significant late moves in the transfer window.

Nketiah’s Impact and Versatility

With Nketiah joining the ranks at Selhurst Park, Glasner has expressed confidence in his new striker’s ability to make an immediate impact. “Yes, he’s ready to start,” Glasner affirmed. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have spent about £25m. We don’t spend £25m for a player to be on the bench. He can play different positions – he’s very smart.”

Nketiah’s versatility is expected to be a valuable asset for Palace. His capability to adapt to various roles in the attack provides Glasner with tactical flexibility, distinguishing him from other forwards like Jean-Philippe Mateta. The manager will be keen to see Nketiah’s influence help rectify the team’s poor start to the Premier League season, having failed to secure a win in their opening three fixtures.

New Signings and Injuries

Alongside Nketiah, Palace has strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Maxence Lacroix, Trevoh Chalobah, and Matt Turner on loan. However, Glasner will have to adjust his plans as Chalobah, who joined on loan, sustained an injury during his initial training session. Chalobah will miss the Leicester clash and is also doubtful for the EFL Cup third-round match against QPR on Tuesday.

In contrast, midfielder Adam Wharton, who missed training last week, has returned to full fitness. Glasner confirmed Wharton’s availability, stating, “He [Wharton] will be available. He needed last week to train individually. When we started on Tuesday this week, he had every single training session.”

Injury Concerns and Squad Updates

Regarding Chadi Riad, another summer signing, Glasner noted the defender’s situation with the injury. “The doctor says it will take 8-12 weeks,” he reported. This timeline presents a challenge for Palace as they navigate a demanding period of fixtures with key players sidelined.

As Crystal Palace prepares for the Leicester encounter, the club’s supporters will be watching closely to see how the new signings, especially Nketiah, integrate into the squad. Glasner’s tactical decisions will be crucial in turning around the team’s fortunes and addressing the early-season challenges.