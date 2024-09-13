Arteta’s Quick Approval: Raheem Sterling Joins Arsenal on Loan

Mikel Arteta on Raheem Sterling’s Arsenal Arrival: A Swift Decision

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he needed only 10 seconds to give his approval for Arsenal’s acquisition of Raheem Sterling. The winger, who joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day, has been warmly received by Arteta, who is optimistic about his impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Swift Approval and Sterling’s Impact

Arteta’s prompt decision underscores his confidence in Sterling’s potential contribution. Having previously worked with Sterling at Manchester City, Arteta was already familiar with the player’s abilities and drive. “The first call I had with him I knew in the first 10 seconds we have to bring him because he really wanted it,” Arteta remarked.

Sterling’s tenure at Stamford Bridge had seen him sidelined by new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, but Arteta is convinced that the 29-year-old can rejuvenate his career at Arsenal. The manager’s decision to move quickly in securing Sterling highlights his belief in the winger’s hunger to return to top form.

Sterling’s Commitment and Arsenal’s Boost

Arteta has observed Sterling’s commitment and energy during his initial training sessions with Arsenal. “What I see is hunger,” Arteta explained. “He’s a player that wants to play every minute of every game. When that’s not the case, he’s not happy.

This enthusiasm is expected to provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s squad. Sterling’s arrival is timely, as Arteta’s team looks to build momentum and strengthen their position in the league. The winger’s dedication to training and his visible joy in the sessions have only reinforced Arteta’s positive outlook.

Debut Anticipation and Future Expectations

Sterling’s potential debut in the north London derby this weekend is eagerly anticipated. Arteta is enthusiastic about what Sterling brings to the team. “He looks great,” Arteta said. “He’s got a lot of energy, a smile on his face and he’s at it.”

Arteta’s belief in Sterling’s ability to score goals and make an impact on the field is unwavering. The Arsenal manager is confident that Sterling’s instinct and drive will enhance the team’s performance. “He has this ability [to score goals] and the credit to that is him and the players he’s got around him certainly,” Arteta stated. “I’m sure it’s going to help the team.”

As Arsenal prepares for their upcoming matches, Sterling’s presence is expected to be a valuable asset. Arteta’s swift endorsement of the player reflects the high expectations and the potential positive influence Sterling is poised to bring to the squad.