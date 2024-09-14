Can Manchester United End Losing Streak Against Struggling Southampton? Viewing Details

Southampton Host Manchester United in Crucial Premier League Clash

Manchester United head south to face Southampton as the Premier League returns after the international break. Erik ten Hag’s side is under mounting pressure following two consecutive defeats, with their last loss coming at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils will be eager to secure three vital points on the south coast.

Manchester United Seeking Redemption

United’s form has raised concerns, with questions looming over Ten Hag’s tenure despite winning the Carabao Cup in his first season. Consistency remains elusive for the Red Devils, and the need to bounce back is more crucial than ever as they visit a struggling Southampton team.

Southampton’s Winless Run Continues

Southampton, still searching for their first win of the season, will look to capitalise on Manchester United’s shaky form. Despite their underdog status, Saints will be hoping to pull off an upset and climb the table, adding to United’s frustrations.

How to Watch Southampton vs Manchester United

The match will be televised on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11am BST. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm BST, and live streaming is available for Discovery+ subscribers.

