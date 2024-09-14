How To Watch Chelsea Face Bournemouth: Will Maresca’s Men Secure a Vital Win?

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: A Battle of Rebuilding Sides

Chelsea’s turbulent summer hasn’t been without glimmers of promise. Under new management, the team has shown flashes of potential, but consistency remains a glaring issue. Last season’s struggles still linger, and Enzo Maresca faces the tough task of restoring Chelsea’s winning ways. Their recent performance against Crystal Palace showed moments of quality, but they were ultimately held to a draw. Tonight, they’ll need to be at their sharpest.

Bournemouth’s Resurgence Under Iraola

Meanwhile, Bournemouth has been revitalised under Andoni Iraola. The Cherries have demonstrated resilience, particularly in their dramatic comeback against Everton, marking one of the Premier League’s most stunning turnarounds. With this momentum, Bournemouth will be looking to challenge Chelsea’s backline and make their home advantage count.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea

TV Broadcast: The match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins shortly before kick-off.

Live Stream: Subscribers can access the live stream via the Sky Go app.

