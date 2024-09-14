Casemiro U-turn: Why the Brazilian Stayed at Manchester United

Casemiro’s Stay at Manchester United: A Changed Mind or a Sign of Things to Come?

In a surprising turn of events, Casemiro’s anticipated move to Turkish giants Galatasaray has collapsed. Despite Manchester United’s attempts to offload the midfielder on loan, reports from TeamTalk indicate that the Brazilian has ‘changed his mind’ at the eleventh hour and decided to remain at Old Trafford. While this may seem like good news for United, given Casemiro’s past glories, it raises important questions about his role in the squad moving forward.

A Struggling Star with a Price Tag to Match

Casemiro joined Manchester United in August 2022 in a deal worth £60 million, rising to £70 million with add-ons. Initially hailed as a transformative signing, his early performances suggested that he might live up to his hefty price tag. During his first six months, United’s win percentage when he played stood at a remarkable 79.4%, a clear indication of his influence. However, things have since taken a downturn.

Over the past year, Casemiro has struggled to replicate his former brilliance, leading many to question whether United made the right decision by investing so heavily in a player on the wrong side of 30. Injuries hampered his 2023/24 campaign, and upon his return, his performances were marred by mistakes and uncharacteristic blunders. Jamie Carragher’s sharp critique of Casemiro as ‘finished’ in top-level football has been echoed by many.

Yet, not all are willing to write off the midfielder. Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas has been vocal about what he perceives as unfair criticism: “Jamie Carragher is too harsh on Casemiro… he’s only 32, so he’s nowhere near retirement.” Gallas believes the Brazilian may still have five or six years of top-flight football left in him. The real issue, according to Gallas, may not be Casemiro’s form on the pitch but his discomfort off it.

Life in Manchester: A Bigger Hurdle Than Football?

It’s no secret that some players struggle to adapt to life in Manchester. Gallas speculates that Casemiro’s body language suggests he may not be entirely happy living in the cold, grey climate, especially when compared to the sun-soaked lifestyle he enjoyed in Spain with Real Madrid. “He’s from Brazil, and then lived in Spain… now he’s in Manchester and it’s cold and raining,” Gallas remarked, suggesting that the player’s discomfort off the field could be impacting his performances.

There’s a clear difference between thriving in Spain’s vibrant football scene and settling in the grittier atmosphere of Manchester. But will another season in the Premier League provide Casemiro the opportunity to rediscover his form, or is the clock ticking for him at Old Trafford?

What’s Next for United’s Midfield?

While Casemiro’s stay is confirmed for now, United are already eyeing alternatives. The arrival of Manuel Ugarte from PSG is expected to alleviate some of the burden on Casemiro, allowing him to regain confidence and form without the heavy responsibility he’s carried so far.

Furthermore, Erik ten Hag’s side continues to explore additional options. Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot remains a possibility, though his steep wage demands have turned off several potential suitors. Meanwhile, dynamic young talents like Xavi Simons and Martin Baturina are also on United’s radar. The club’s scouts are keen to build a midfield that’s both experienced and forward-thinking, ensuring they have a long-term plan in place regardless of Casemiro’s future.

Could Casemiro Still Come Good?

While it’s tempting to judge Casemiro based on recent struggles, it’s important to remember that football is a game of highs and lows. Yes, his performances over the last year haven’t matched his early days at United or his legendary spell at Real Madrid. However, the player has proven resilience in the past, and the arrival of new players could ease the pressure on him.

Gallas’ opinion that Casemiro is not finished rings true for many supporters. With the transfer window shut, the Brazilian now has the chance to settle, refocus, and show that his class is permanent, even if form has been fleeting of late.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Given his £70 million price tag and weekly wages of £350,000, the Brazilian is one of the club’s most significant investments in recent years. However, supporters are understandably frustrated by his downturn in form, particularly given the high expectations set during his first months at Old Trafford.

From a fan’s perspective, the sudden U-turn on the Galatasaray loan move can be seen in two ways. On one hand, it’s positive that Casemiro is choosing to stay and fight for his place, particularly with new signings like Manuel Ugarte providing competition. This could be the motivation he needs to rediscover the quality that made him one of the world’s best midfielders at Real Madrid.

On the other hand, some fans may view his decision with scepticism. Was it a genuine desire to remain and prove himself, or did Casemiro realise there were no better offers on the table? Manchester United have a history of holding on to ageing stars, often to their detriment. For every seasoned player who’s come good, there’s been another whose best days were left behind elsewhere.

The coming months will be crucial for Casemiro. Erik ten Hag needs to find a way to balance his experience with the emerging talent in the squad. Whether he still has what it takes to be the anchor of Manchester United’s midfield remains to be seen. Fans, however, will be hoping that his decision to stay will lead to a resurgence in form rather than a further decline.