Danny Ings Strikes Late to Earn West Ham a Point Against Fulham

Danny Ings Secures Dramatic Point for West Ham at Craven Cottage

In a thrilling finale at Craven Cottage, West Ham’s Danny Ings salvaged a vital point with a 95th-minute strike, denying Fulham a deserved win. The match, which saw Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead, was heading towards a home victory until Ings found the net deep into stoppage time.

Jimenez Strikes Early for Fulham

Fulham took control of the game in the first half, with Raul Jimenez’s composed finish in the 24th minute. The Mexican international capitalised on an inch-perfect delivery from Emile Smith Rowe, slotting the ball home from eight yards out. West Ham’s defence struggled to cope with Fulham’s attacking movement, with Smith Rowe’s influence evident throughout.

West Ham’s Late Rally

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui made decisive substitutions late in the second half, introducing Lucas Paqueta and Crysencio Summerville to bolster the Hammers’ attacking threat. The changes added much-needed urgency, and the Hammers began to carve out chances. Jarrod Bowen’s sharp play in the box almost led to an equaliser earlier, but his effort was thwarted by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham Denied at the Death

Just as Fulham seemed to be coasting towards a hard-earned victory, Ings turned the game on its head. Bowen’s clever movement allowed him to find Ings in the box, and with one clinical touch, the striker fired the ball past Leno to make it 1-1 in the dying moments. Calvin Bassey had a chance to restore Fulham’s lead instantly, but his free header went agonisingly wide.

Despite their disappointment, Fulham can take heart from their overall performance, while West Ham will be relieved to escape with a point.