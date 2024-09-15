Can Loic Badé Fill Van Dijk’s Shoes? Liverpool’s Search for Defensive Successor

Virgil Van Dijk’s Potential Departure: A Watershed Moment for Liverpool’s Defence

Liverpool find themselves at a crucial juncture as the club prepares for life after Virgil Van Dijk, arguably their most influential defender of the last decade. The 33-year-old Dutchman, who is in the final year of his contract, looks set to leave the Reds at the end of the season, departing as a free agent. Van Dijk’s departure will not only leave a significant void in Liverpool’s defence but could also herald a new era for the club as they seek a successor to fill his shoes.

According to Andrew Walker in Caught Offside, Liverpool have already started compiling a list of potential replacements, with Sevilla’s Loic Badé among the most high-profile candidates under consideration. As the Dutchman edges closer to his exit, the Reds’ recruitment team is working tirelessly to ensure that they can land a long-term replacement who can replicate even a fraction of the quality and leadership Van Dijk has brought to Anfield.

Loic Badé: The Next Big Thing in Defence?

Sevilla centre-back Loic Badé is one of the standout names being scouted by Liverpool. As per Walker, Liverpool “view Loic Badé as a possible Virgil Van Dijk replacement”, and it’s clear why. At just 24 years old, Badé has already amassed valuable experience, including representing France at the Olympics and playing in 63 games for Sevilla across all competitions. His performances in La Liga and Europe have attracted interest not only from Liverpool but also from European giants Bayern Munich and PSG.

One of the intriguing aspects of Badé is his versatility and ability to contribute offensively. As Walker points out, the Frenchman has managed “three direct goal contributions” during his first season with Sevilla – an impressive tally for a centre-back. With his contract running until 2029 and a release clause reported to be in excess of £42 million, signing Badé will not come cheap. However, for a club like Liverpool, the opportunity to secure a young, talented defender who can potentially be a lynchpin in the heart of their defence for years to come might be worth the investment.

Liverpool’s Defensive Rebuild: Time for Action

With Van Dijk’s departure seemingly imminent, Liverpool’s recruitment strategy must be proactive. The potential exits of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom are also entering the final year of their contracts, could further complicate matters. Although Caught Offside reports that negotiations with Salah and Alexander-Arnold are set to begin soon, securing the futures of these key players will likely be prioritised alongside the search for Van Dijk’s successor.

Liverpool’s ability to replace Van Dijk effectively will depend largely on their willingness to spend and their capacity to identify the right profile of defender. Arne Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s manager in May 2024, will have a critical role in shaping the future of Liverpool’s defensive line. Slot’s reputation for meticulous planning and tactical innovation will be tested as he builds a post-Van Dijk Liverpool.

Challenges in Finding the Next Defensive Leader

The task of replacing Van Dijk goes beyond technical ability. Van Dijk’s leadership, communication, and composure have been key to Liverpool’s success in recent years. Whoever steps into the Dutchman’s shoes must possess not only the physical attributes of a world-class centre-back but also the mentality to lead from the back.

Loic Badé fits the mould in many ways, but whether he can replicate Van Dijk’s influence is another question entirely. While Badé is admired by top European clubs, he remains relatively unproven at the highest level. His ability to adapt to the intensity and demands of the Premier League will be crucial if Liverpool decide to make a move.

As Andrew Walker rightly points out, “Slot’s scouting team have been instructed to scout the 24-year-old from now until the end of the campaign.” This suggests Liverpool will be thorough in their assessment of Badé and will consider every aspect of his game before committing to a big-money transfer.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Liverpool supporter, the potential signing of Loic Badé brings a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation. Van Dijk has been the foundation of Liverpool’s defence for so long that it’s hard to imagine life without him marshalling the backline. However, if any club can rebuild and evolve, it’s Liverpool, especially under the guidance of Arne Slot, who has already shown his tactical acumen.

Badé, with his pace, aerial ability, and comfort on the ball, ticks a lot of the boxes for what Liverpool need. His relatively young age suggests he could become a mainstay in the defence for years to come. Nevertheless, the Premier League is unforgiving, and there will undoubtedly be concerns about whether he can handle the physicality and pressure of playing for a club with such high expectations.

In terms of leadership, Liverpool will also need to ensure that the dressing room remains united, even in Van Dijk’s absence. This could mean nurturing other leaders within the squad, such as Alexander-Arnold or new captain Jordan Henderson. If Liverpool manage to secure Badé, it will be a statement of intent – that the Reds remain committed to maintaining their dominance both domestically and in Europe.

As Liverpool consider their options to replace Virgil Van Dijk, Sevilla’s Loïc Badé has emerged as a standout candidate. Using performance data over the last 365 days, we can begin to dissect how Badé stacks up against other centre-backs across Europe. The radar chart, courtesy of Fbref, provides a comprehensive overview of his strengths and weaknesses.

Defensive Prowess Shines Through

When it comes to defensive metrics, Badé’s stats are particularly impressive. Ranking in the 94th percentile for tackles and interceptions combined (Tkl + Int) and in the 81st percentile for aerial duels won, it’s clear that Badé thrives in one-on-one defensive situations. His 79th percentile rank for clearances and an equally commanding 76% success rate in tackling dribblers only further highlight his reliability at the back. For a team like Liverpool, which prides itself on aggressive pressing and high defensive lines, these figures will be highly appealing.

Possession Stats Raise Questions

While his defensive stats are strong, Badé’s ability in possession shows room for growth. Sitting at the 49th percentile for passes attempted and only 30th for progressive passes, Badé will need to improve his distribution skills if he’s to fit into a possession-heavy side like Liverpool. His 54% success rate in take-ons suggests he is comfortable carrying the ball, but his 40th percentile for progressive carries indicates this is an area in need of further development.

Attacking Contribution

Badé’s attacking numbers are respectable for a centre-back. His non-penalty xG (67th percentile) and shot-creating actions (57th percentile) show he is capable of posing a threat during set pieces and in transition.

Overall, while Loïc Badé offers tremendous defensive security, his transition play and ball distribution could be areas of focus for further development if he’s to make the leap to the Premier League.