Will Free Agent Join Manchester United or Newcastle United This Season?

Adrien Rabiot’s Next Move – What Does His Future Hold?

Adrien Rabiot’s mother has firmly stated that a return to Juventus is off the table, despite ongoing speculation linking the French midfielder with a potential free transfer to Manchester United. As reported by The Mirror, Rabiot’s situation has become one of the most intriguing narratives of the football transfer window that has yet to conclude, leaving fans wondering where the talented Frenchman will end up.

Rabiot’s Departure from Juventus

After turning down a lucrative contract worth around £6 million per season at Juventus, Rabiot finds himself without a club following the closure of the European transfer window. The 29-year-old’s decision to leave Juventus has raised eyebrows, especially given his wealth of experience, having accumulated 463 appearances and won 23 trophies during his illustrious career.

Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle, are reportedly monitoring his situation closely. Rabiot remains eligible to sign as a free agent, as long as the squads are not full, and there is increasing speculation about his potential future in the English top flight.

Manchester United’s Interest

Rabiot was on the verge of joining Manchester United in 2022, with a deal seemingly close after personal terms were agreed upon. However, the transfer fell through at the last minute. With Scott McTominay departing for Napoli and Casemiro struggling for form, United’s need for midfield reinforcements is becoming apparent once again. This situation has reignited speculation that Rabiot could finally make his way to Old Trafford.

In a recent boost to the Red Devils’ hopes, Rabiot’s agent and mother, Veronique Rabiot, confirmed that the player is on “excellent terms” with Manchester United. This admission has only served to fuel the rumours, and many believe that a deal could be imminent.

Juventus Return Ruled Out

Despite reports suggesting a potential U-turn that would see Rabiot return to Juventus, manager Thiago Motta has firmly dismissed the idea. “Closed doors for Rabiot? Too many assumptions,” Motta said. “I wish him the best and hope he can find a team where he can be happy and show his talent.” Veronique Rabiot echoed this sentiment, stating, “There is no need to close the door, returning to Juventus was not an option considered.”

Rabiot’s National Team Prospects

France coach Didier Deschamps added his voice to the discussion, hoping Rabiot can secure a new club soon. Deschamps highlighted the midfielder’s importance to the national team, making it clear that finding a team will help his international prospects. With 48 caps for France, Rabiot remains a key figure, and his absence from club football could threaten his place in future international squads.

Our View – EPL Index

There’s no denying that the situation surrounding Adrien Rabiot’s future has caused a stir among Premier League fans, particularly those following Manchester United and Newcastle United. For United fans, the potential arrival of Rabiot would provide much-needed midfield depth, especially with the ongoing struggles in form from Casemiro and the departure of McTominay. Fans may feel a mix of excitement and cautious optimism, given Rabiot’s past decision to back out of the United deal.

However, some might question whether Rabiot is the right fit for Erik ten Hag’s side, given his sometimes inconsistent performances and the fact that he remains without a club so late into the season. On the flip side, his experience and versatility could be the boost the team needs, especially if he can replicate the form he showed during his best spells at Juventus.

For Newcastle, fans might be sceptical about whether their club is in a position to bring in a player like Rabiot, whose wage demands and stature could affect the team’s carefully managed squad dynamics. Nonetheless, the allure of signing a seasoned international could be tempting for a side looking to consolidate their place among the Premier League’s elite.

Only time will tell where Rabiot ends up, but one thing is for sure – his next move will be watched closely by fans and pundits alike.