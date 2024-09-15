Zokora’s Tottenham Legacy: From Arsenal Snub to League Cup Glory

Zokora’s Move to Tottenham: A Defining Moment

Didier Zokora’s £8.2 million transfer to Tottenham from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2006 raised eyebrows. The dynamic midfielder had made a name for himself with the Ivory Coast at the 2006 World Cup, drawing the attention of major clubs across Europe. Chief among his admirers were none other than Arsenal, who had narrowly secured Champions League football ahead of their north London rivals.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Zokora’s Tough Choice

Zokora’s decision to choose Tottenham over Arsenal surprised many, particularly given the Gunners’ recent success. Arsenal had been Premier League champions only two years earlier and were preparing for life at the Emirates Stadium. Zokora, however, was clear in his reasoning. “When I signed for Spurs, Arsenal also wanted me,” Zokora explained to the Telegraph. “I spoke with Arsene after the World Cup but I preferred to come to Spurs because it gave me a good option for my life. I am very happy.”

Early Success at Tottenham for Zokora

Zokora’s move proved fruitful as he quickly established himself at White Hart Lane. His hard work culminated in winning the 2008 League Cup, defeating Chelsea in a thrilling extra-time final. While Tottenham celebrated, Arsenal entered a barren period, not lifting silverware until their 2014 FA Cup triumph over Hull City.

Zokora Linked with Real Madrid

Zokora’s form didn’t go unnoticed. In 2008, rumours linked him with a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid. However, Zokora remained loyal to Tottenham. “Everybody knows Real Madrid wanted me but I signed a new contract for this club and, if they want me, I stay,” he said, reaffirming his commitment. “The club needs me, my life is here. Real are one of the best clubs in the world, so that is good for me, no? That means I am not a bad player!”

Departure from Tottenham and Final Years

Despite his loyalty, Zokora’s time in north London was short-lived. By 2009, after losing his regular starting position, he moved to Sevilla. He spent two years in Spain before winding down his playing career with stints in Turkey, India, and Indonesia. Now 43, Zokora has transitioned into coaching, recently serving as an assistant manager at AFAD Djekanou in his native Ivory Coast.