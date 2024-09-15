Why Defender Rejected Manchester United to Join Rennes

Mikayil Faye Turned Down Manchester United for Rennes: What’s Next?

Manchester United were among the clubs keen on signing Mikayil Faye this summer, but the young defender ultimately decided to leave Barcelona for a fresh start at Rennes. According to his agent, the opportunity at Old Trafford did not align with Faye’s ambitions.

Faye’s Decision to Reject Manchester United

Mikayil Faye, a 20-year-old Senegalese centre-back, found himself at a crossroads this summer. After leaving Barcelona, where he was not a first-team regular, Faye was presented with an opportunity to join Manchester United. However, the prospect of limited game time at the Premier League giants didn’t sit well with him. As his agent, Andy Bara, explained, “Manchester United were interested in Faye, but he didn’t like that option. He wasn’t a regular at Barcelona, so what did it matter if he hadn’t had the same at United? His development wouldn’t have progressed at all.”

Why Rennes Over United?

Faye’s move to Rennes wasn’t just about playing time but also about helping Barcelona facilitate other deals. The Spanish club was looking to make space in their budget to sign Dani Olmo, and selling Faye to the Ligue 1 side helped balance the books. Importantly, Barcelona inserted a €30 million (£25m) buy-back clause, allowing them to monitor Faye’s progress and potentially bring him back if he impresses in France.

How Faye Fits into Manchester United’s Transfer Strategy

Manchester United’s search for defensive reinforcements led them to consider Faye as a potential alternative to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. United were priced out of a move for the England international, but they ultimately decided to pursue other defensive options, signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead. Despite missing out on Faye, it’s clear that United have faced challenges in defence early this season, with injuries to several key players, including Yoro.

What’s Next for Faye?

Though Faye has yet to feature for Rennes since his late-August arrival, his agent remains confident that the youngster will break into the first team within the next couple of months. For Manchester United, it will be a case of wondering what could have been. With defensive gaps opening up at Old Trafford due to injuries, Faye might have found opportunities to shine had he chosen differently.