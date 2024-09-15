Manchester United Injury Updates: De Ligt, Martinez, and Mazraoui Concerns After Win

Injury Concerns Loom for Manchester United After Victory at Southampton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag offered crucial updates on key players Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and Noussair Mazraoui following the team’s 3-0 triumph over Southampton on Saturday. Despite the win, the sight of three players leaving the pitch in discomfort has added to the growing concerns over the club’s injury list.

De Ligt’s Injury Status

Matthijs de Ligt, who scored the opening goal with a decisive header just before half-time, was substituted along with Martinez and Mazraoui. The sight of De Ligt limping off raised alarm among supporters, fearing another injury crisis at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag addressed these concerns in his post-match comments, suggesting that De Ligt’s issue might be nothing more than cramp. “It looks like that, yes,” Ten Hag remarked when asked about De Ligt’s condition. “At this moment he is not fit, he’s not at 100% speed. He needs the games to go up to it. We see glimpses now and once he’s there he will do much better. We are happy with him and especially today with his game.”

Martinez and Mazraoui’s Concerns

The full extent of Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui’s injuries remains uncertain. Ten Hag acknowledged the complications arising from the international fixtures and demanding schedule. “We had internationals early in the season, some are short in the pre-season, some come from intercontinental flights then when you have a 12:30 kick-off, you can struggle,” he explained. “Hopefully it’s nothing serious and we have to assess today and tomorrow.”

Upcoming Fixtures and Injury Management

Manchester United face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with hopes that injured players Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount might return. However, Ten Hag indicated that these players are unlikely to feature in the upcoming match. “Of course it’s an important period with many games to play – I think seven in 22 days,” Ten Hag noted. “We need everyone and hopefully players are returning. It will not be the case for the next game, but hopefully in the next weeks they [Hojlund, Shaw and Mount] will return to the squad.”

Balancing Squad Fitness and Fixtures

The club’s busy schedule presents a challenge for Ten Hag as he navigates player fitness and recovery. The manager’s cautious approach to reintroducing key players reflects the importance of managing injuries carefully to avoid exacerbating issues.

The positive from the Southampton match was United’s resilience and solid performance, even as injury concerns loom large. The upcoming Carabao Cup fixture will be a chance for the team to solidify their position while hoping for positive updates on their sidelined players.