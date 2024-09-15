Goldbridge: Why Erik Ten Hag ‘Deserves Credit’ After Man United’s Victory Over Southampton

Manchester United’s 3-0 Victory: Is Erik Ten Hag Finally Getting the Credit He Deserves?

Manchester United’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Southampton has sparked yet another wave of discussion, not only about the performance of the players but also about the role Erik Ten Hag played in this crucial win. Mark Goldbridge, a key voice in the United fanbase through The United Stand, made some interesting points following the game, challenging fans and pundits alike to reconsider how we evaluate Ten Hag’s contribution.

Goldbridge’s reflections highlight the often contradictory nature of modern football criticism: when the team performs poorly, the blame falls squarely on the manager, but when things go right, his impact is often overlooked. Is it time to give Ten Hag the recognition he deserves?

Ten Hag’s Tactical Influence

As Goldbridge pointed out, “After a difficult couple of weeks, I think Erik Ten Hag actually deserves some credit.” This is a sentiment that many fans and critics have struggled to express amidst United’s recent ups and downs. The last few weeks have been anything but smooth sailing for Ten Hag and his squad. Question marks have loomed over tactical decisions, squad rotation, and in-game management. Yet, when United put in a clinical performance like they did against Southampton, the credit rarely flows towards the man orchestrating from the touchline.

Goldbridge astutely highlights the inconsistency in how Ten Hag is judged: “It seems to me that if anything goes wrong then it’s the manager, but if anything promising happens then he doesn’t get any credit for it.” This tendency to pile onto Ten Hag during bad patches while ignoring his hand in victories isn’t just an issue confined to United fans. It’s an all-too-common narrative across football, particularly in the Premier League, where managerial decisions are constantly scrutinised under a relentless media microscope. But Ten Hag’s tactics against Southampton—pressing high, controlling the midfield, and releasing Rashford in advanced positions—were crucial to United’s success. Perhaps this was a glimpse of what Ten Hag has been aiming to build all along.

Rashford and De Ligt: Key Performers in a Solid Team Effort

United’s resurgence wasn’t just about the tactical shifts but also about individual performances. Marcus Rashford’s goal, as Goldbridge noted, “was massive and hopefully that’s going to be the start of something.” After a period of inconsistent form, Rashford finding the back of the net could be a turning point for both him and United’s season.

Rashford thrives on confidence, and his goal against Southampton could be the spark that reignites his season. While Rashford’s form may have fluctuated, his natural talent is undeniable. His ability to drive at defenders and finish clinically was on full display, and fans will be hoping this is just the beginning of a more consistent run.

Goldbridge also praised Matthijs de Ligt’s contribution, stating, “De Ligt was fantastic.” The Dutch defender has had a transformative effect on the defence, providing a calming influence and much-needed stability at the back. His performances have been growing in stature, and his ability to dominate aerially and distribute from the back makes him an essential component of Ten Hag’s system. While the limelight often falls on attacking players, De Ligt’s importance to this victory cannot be overstated.

Ugarte and Martinez: Unsung Heroes

Two more names emerged as unlikely heroes in Goldbridge’s analysis: Ugarte and Lisandro Martinez. Goldbridge remarked, “Ugarte’s cameo was very good,” highlighting the midfielder’s brief but impactful performance. His introduction added dynamism to United’s midfield, showing glimpses of why Ten Hag sees him as a valuable asset.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez’s contribution often flies under the radar, but Goldbridge suggested that, on reflection, “Martinez and Zirkzee were probably closer to being man of the match than we thought.” Martinez’s leadership at the back and his ability to read the game are key elements that have strengthened United’s defence this season. He plays with grit and determination, attributes that have endeared him to United fans, yet often his contributions go unnoticed in the aftermath of a result like this.

Papering Over the Cracks, or Building Momentum?

Despite the positive result, Goldbridge wisely tempers expectations, noting that “a lot of people do think it’s just papering over the cracks.” This is a fair observation—United have had a few false dawns this season, where a solid win has masked underlying issues within the squad. Problems still persist, such as inconsistent performances from key players and questions over squad depth.

That said, a 3-0 victory away from home cannot be dismissed lightly. If this result can build momentum, it could be a stepping stone for a stronger second half of the season. However, one win doesn’t erase the challenges United face, and Ten Hag will need to address these issues if the team is to maintain a consistent level of performance.

Conclusion: Time to Appreciate Ten Hag’s Role?

Goldbridge’s comments offer a timely reminder that managers like Erik Ten Hag often find themselves in a thankless position. When results go against them, they are vilified; when things go well, the credit goes elsewhere. But Ten Hag deserves recognition for guiding his team through difficult moments and orchestrating this 3-0 victory. The hope now is that this win can act as a springboard, not just for players like Rashford and De Ligt, but for the team as a whole.

Mark Goldbridge’s analysis cuts to the core of what makes football discussions so compelling—the ongoing debate over who deserves credit when things go right. In this case, it seems clear that Ten Hag has earned his share.