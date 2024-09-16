Can Barnsley Stun United in League Cup Clash?

Manchester United Set for League Cup Clash Against Barnsley

Manchester United are poised to host Barnsley in a compelling League Cup encounter this Tuesday evening. The match, scheduled for an 8pm kick-off at Old Trafford, marks the beginning of United’s journey in the tournament for the season, with high expectations resting on the shoulders of manager Erik ten Hag.

Form Guide and Team News

Manchester United are coming off a convincing 3-0 victory against Southampton—a result that has somewhat lifted spirits at the club amidst a challenging start to Erik ten Hag’s third season. Despite the rocky opening to their campaign, United are heavily favoured to advance to the fourth round of the League Cup.

In team news, United might be without several key players. Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw are on the mend from injuries and remain doubtful for the upcoming match. Additionally, the likes of Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, and Leny Yoro are expected to miss the encounter. However, Ten Hag is optimistic that Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and Harry Maguire will be fit and ready to play after coming through unscathed in their last game.

Viewing Details

For fans eager to catch every moment of the match, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Moreover, fans can stream the action live via the Sky Go website and app.

Match Prediction

While Manchester United have had a mixed start this season, they are expected to dominate in this match. Predictions are leaning towards a solid 3-0 victory for United. The combination of their recent uplift in form and home advantage makes them strong favourites against Barnsley, who will undoubtedly face a steep challenge at the iconic Old Trafford.

Implications for Erik ten Hag

The significance of cup competitions has been monumental for Erik ten Hag during his tenure at Manchester United. A slip-up against Barnsley could have serious implications for his future, especially given the rocky start to the season. This match serves not only as a platform for progress in the tournament but also as a critical test of Ten Hag’s strategic acumen and his squad’s resilience.