Agent Explains Why United Wasn’t the Right Fit for the Young Star

Mikayil Faye’s Decision to Reject Manchester United Move

Mikayil Faye, the highly-rated young centre-back, made headlines when he rejected a move to Manchester United this summer, instead choosing to sign with Rennes after leaving Barcelona. This decision has left many United fans questioning why the promising 20-year-old passed up the chance to join a Premier League giant. The agent of Faye, Andy Bara, provided some insight into his client’s reasoning on the Podcast Incubator, and it seems the player’s career development was at the heart of the decision.

Why Faye Chose Rennes Over Manchester United

Despite being regularly tipped for a bright future, Faye never featured in a senior match for Barcelona. However, his talent didn’t go unnoticed, with Manchester United competing for his signature. Ultimately, Bara revealed, “Manchester United were interested in Faye, but he didn’t like that option… He wasn’t a regular at Barcelona, so what did it matter if he hadn’t had the same at United? His development wouldn’t have progressed at all.”

This quote from Podcast Inkubator suggests that Faye felt he would face the same struggles at United, a club currently undergoing its own rebuilding process under Erik ten Hag, and this may have contributed to his decision to opt for Rennes.

Barcelona’s Financial Situation Influenced Faye’s Exit

Faye’s departure from Barcelona was not just about his desire to seek regular football. Bara noted that Barcelona’s need to raise funds played a critical role in the transfer. “Mika Faye left because the club needed ‘fair play’ and Inigo Martinez, who the club wanted to sell, refused to leave.” The Catalan club was forced into a difficult situation, needing to raise capital while also holding onto their buy-back clause, a point highlighted by Bara, who stated, “Barca wanted a buy-back clause in Faye’s contract with Rennes… The clause is €30m.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant United Fans Will Feel Disappointment

From the perspective of a Manchester United supporter, the decision by Mikayil Faye to reject a move to Old Trafford may feel like a missed opportunity, especially given United’s well-known struggle to find consistency in central defence. Fans would have been excited to see a promising young talent arrive and challenge for a first-team spot. The disappointment is compounded by the fact that United seemed to have been serious contenders for his signature.

However, Faye’s rationale does make sense. With no guarantees of regular playing time at Barcelona, and facing stiff competition in Manchester, a move to Rennes offers him the opportunity to develop without the pressure of immediate success. While United may have lost out on this transfer, fans should also be sceptical about whether the club could have realistically offered Faye the minutes he needs at this stage of his career. Faye’s career at Rennes will be closely monitored by United fans who may one day wonder what could have been had he donned the famous red jersey.