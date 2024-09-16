AC Milan vs Liverpool: Can Slot’s Side Rebound from Forest Defeat?

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Champions League Preview, Kick-off Time, and Predictions

Liverpool’s return to the Champions League begins with a daunting trip to Italy, as they face AC Milan at the San Siro. Arne Slot, in his first season as Liverpool manager, finds himself navigating early challenges both domestically and in Europe. A surprise defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend has intensified the pressure, and the spotlight now shifts to this critical European encounter.

The revamped group stage of the Champions League has thrown some formidable opponents into Liverpool’s path. Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, led by former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso, are also set to test Slot’s side. But it’s this opening match against Milan, a club steeped in European history, that could set the tone for Liverpool’s campaign.

Tough Start for Liverpool in Europe

While Liverpool’s history in the Champions League is rich with success, this season’s competition offers no easy path. Facing AC Milan away from home is a stern test for any side, but it comes at a particularly delicate moment for the Reds. After a promising start to the season, their loss to Forest has raised questions about consistency under Slot’s new regime.

Yet, Milan themselves are far from formidable. Paulo Fonseca’s team, despite an emphatic win over Venezia, have shown vulnerability early in the campaign. The absence of key players, including Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi, leaves Milan short-handed in crucial areas. With the home side still trying to find their feet under Fonseca, Liverpool will look to exploit these weaknesses.

In contrast, Slot’s Liverpool are also a work in progress, adjusting to a new tactical approach while managing the high expectations that come with European competition. Though their recent defeat was a setback, the team remains capable of rising to the occasion, especially in a competition they have historically excelled in.

Key Team News for Milan and Liverpool

AC Milan’s preparations have been hampered by injuries to several important players. Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi are confirmed absentees, while goalkeeper Marco Sportiello also remains sidelined. The defensive concerns continue with Malick Thiaw and Davide Calabria facing late fitness tests. This could leave Fonseca with a depleted backline, a vulnerability that Liverpool’s potent attack will look to exploit.

For Liverpool, the biggest concern surrounds the absence of Harvey Elliott. The young midfielder has been ruled out for around a month with a fractured foot, a blow for Slot, who had been gradually integrating him into the first team. Federico Chiesa, a marquee summer signing, is yet to make his debut for the Reds, and it remains uncertain whether he will feature against Milan.

The tactical decisions for both managers will be crucial. Slot’s philosophy of controlling possession and pressing high will be tested against Milan’s counter-attacking style. With Milan missing key midfielders, Liverpool could dominate the middle of the park, but Fonseca’s side will aim to break quickly, relying on players like Rafael Leão and Olivier Giroud to cause problems for Liverpool’s defence.

Can Liverpool Bounce Back?

Liverpool’s defeat to Nottingham Forest has undoubtedly dented confidence, but this squad has the resilience and experience to respond positively. The Champions League often brings out the best in Liverpool, and their players will be eager to make amends for the weekend’s disappointment.

Slot will likely stick to his principles, favouring a high press and looking to control the tempo of the game. The absence of Elliott means that Liverpool will rely heavily on their more experienced midfielders, while Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota will be tasked with leading the attack. Given Milan’s defensive issues, Liverpool’s front line should have opportunities to carve open chances.

Milan, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency under Fonseca, and the injuries in key areas could leave them vulnerable. If Liverpool can dictate the pace of the game, they should be able to take advantage of Milan’s weakened squad. However, the atmosphere at the San Siro is always a factor, and the Reds will need to maintain composure in what is sure to be an intense environment.

Prediction

Despite the setbacks in their last Premier League match, Liverpool should approach this fixture with confidence. Milan’s injury concerns and inconsistent form give Slot’s side the upper hand, even on foreign soil. The key for Liverpool will be controlling the midfield and limiting Milan’s counter-attacking opportunities.

If Liverpool can execute Slot’s game plan effectively, they should have the quality to secure a vital opening win in their Champions League campaign. Milan may have the home advantage, but with their squad stretched, they could find themselves overwhelmed by Liverpool’s pressing and firepower.

Prediction: Liverpool to win 2-1

Match Information

Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Kick-off Time: 8:00 PM BST

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Where to Watch

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime, with coverage starting at 7:00 PM BST.

Live Stream: Amazon Prime subscribers can stream the game via the app or website.

Team Lineups and Player Updates

AC Milan will be without Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi, and Marco Sportiello. There are also doubts over Malick Thiaw and Davide Calabria, which could leave Milan vulnerable in defence.

Liverpool will miss Harvey Elliott due to a fractured foot, and it remains to be seen if Federico Chiesa will make his debut. The rest of the squad is fit and ready for the challenge at San Siro.