Report: Liverpool and Arsenal in the Race to Sign ‘The Next Mohamed Salah’ in £40m Deal

Omar Marmoush: Premier League Prospects and Potential Landing Spots

Omar Marmoush’s burgeoning reputation in the Bundesliga has not gone unnoticed in the English Premier League. With an impressive tally of 17 goals from 43 matches last season for Eintracht Frankfurt, the 25-year-old striker is actively seeking a move to England, with aspirations of following in the footsteps of his mentor and close friend, Mohamed Salah. This intent comes amidst considerable interest from several clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham, according to a recent report by TEAMtalk.

Interest from London Clubs

Crystal Palace and West Ham appear to be the front-runners in securing Marmoush’s services. The Eagles, under the management of Oliver Glasner—who previously managed Marmoush at Frankfurt—are keen on bolstering their attack, especially given the uncertainties surrounding Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future at the club. The potential reunion with Glasner could offer Marmoush a seamless transition to Premier League football.

On the other hand, West Ham is preparing for future vacancies upfront, with both Danny Ings and Michail Antonio’s contracts expiring at the end of this season. Marmoush is viewed as a viable replacement, which could align well with the Hammers’ strategic vision under Julen Lopetegui.

Liverpool and Arsenal: Monitoring but Noncommittal

While Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Marmoush, often dubbed as the next Mohamed Salah, the interest from these Premier League giants is reportedly tepid at this juncture. Neither club has made concrete moves, possibly due to their current squad depth and strategic focuses. However, Marmoush’s association and learning experiences with Salah, especially noted during his national team duties, underscore his potential and readiness for top-tier football.

In his own words shared with the official Bundesliga Facebook page, Marmoush expressed his admiration and learning curve with Salah, stating, “I’m learning everything from Mohamed Salah on and off the pitch. It’s a great honour to play alongside one of the best players in the world.”

The Right Fit for Marmoush

Given the striker’s qualities and his significant market valuation—estimated at around £40 million—it’s crucial for interested clubs to weigh their options. Marmoush’s ability to adapt to the Premier League’s pace and physicality, coupled with his proven goal-scoring record, makes him an attractive proposition for any club looking to strengthen their forward line.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Omar Marmoush’s Rising Profile

Omar Marmoush’s recent performance data visualised by Fbref sheds light on why the young striker is turning heads in Europe. The chart not only highlights his skills but also puts his potential Premier League success into perspective.

Comprehensive Attacking Skills

Marmoush’s stats are particularly striking in the attacking phase. His non-penalty expected goals (npXG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) place him in the high percentiles among forwards, underscoring his ability to both create and finish chances. This suggests a forward who is not only a constant threat in front of goal but also one who can set up play effectively—a dual threat in the modern game.

Strong Possession Metrics

In terms of possession, his skill set appears well-rounded. His impressive scores in successful take-ons and touches indicate a forward comfortable with the ball at his feet, able to maintain control and make pivotal plays. His percentile rank in progressive passes and carries further cements his reputation as a forward who can advance play and disrupt defensive setups.

Defensive Contributions

While primarily an attacker, Marmoush also shows a willingness to engage defensively, as indicated by his percentile in blocks and tackles plus interceptions (Tkl+Int). Such traits will appeal to Premier League sides looking for a forward who contributes more than just goals.

Overall, Omar Marmoush’s performance data presents a compelling case for his suitability in the Premier League. His ability to excel in multiple facets of the game not only makes him a valuable asset for any team but also a potential game-changer in England’s top-flight football. This analysis underpins the growing interest in Marmoush and highlights why clubs like Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen to secure his services. With stats like these, Marmoush is poised to make a significant impact should he secure a move to the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Arsenal fan, the prospect of Marmoush joining the Premier League is thrilling. His goal-scoring prowess and the mentorship he’s receiving from Salah suggest he’s more than ready for English football. While it’s slightly disappointing that Arsenal hasn’t pursued him aggressively, the idea of him lighting up the Premier League and showing his quality against other top teams is exciting. If he ends up at a club like Crystal Palace or West Ham, it would still be fantastic to watch his development and see how he translates his Bundesliga form to one of the most challenging leagues in the world. Plus, the potential future match-ups against Arsenal would be intriguing, especially given his connections with Salah and the mentorship he’s enjoying. Arsenal might be missing out now, but Marmoush’s future performances could prompt a rethink, making any subsequent transfer windows extremely interesting for the clubs and the fans alike.

This anticipation for Marmoush’s next steps in his career highlights the dynamic nature of football transfers and the ever-present potential for surprises and dramatic shifts in a player’s trajectory.