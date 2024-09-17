Guardiola confirms injuries ahead of Manchester City’s big week

Manchester City Injury Update: Ake and Bobb Set for Lengthy Absences

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are gearing up for a defining week, with fixtures against Inter Milan and Arsenal looming large. Having edged Brentford 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their lead atop the Premier League, City now shift their focus to European and domestic challenges.

Guardiola was able to field Savinho in the clash against Brentford, despite earlier injury concerns. Rodri also made his first appearance of the season, introduced at half-time, while Phil Foden remained on the bench, unused.

Nathan Ake Set for Weeks on the Sidelines

City will have to cope without Nathan Ake for the foreseeable future after the Dutch defender picked up a thigh injury during the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw against Germany. Ake, who missed Saturday’s victory, is expected to be unavailable until late October. Guardiola acknowledged the frustration around Ake’s injury, saying:

“Injured, I think until the next international break. We are unlucky with Nathan – every time he goes [to play for the Netherlands], he comes back injured.”

Ake’s potential return date is Sunday, October 20, when City face Wolves.

Oscar Bobb Facing Lengthy Recovery

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Oscar Bobb is unlikely to return until the end of the year following a pre-season training injury. The young midfielder fractured a bone in his leg after impressing in City’s penalty shootout victory over Manchester United in the Community Shield. Guardiola explained:

“It was in the training session. Unfortunately, he had a big impact and got injured. He is having surgery. Hopefully, it will go well, and he will be back in 3-4 months.”

Bobb’s expected return is pencilled in for November or December.

City fans will be hoping for a swift recovery for both players as the season ramps up.