Your Ultimate UEFA Champions League Guide: New Format and TV Watching Guide

Navigating the New Terrain: UEFA Champions League’s Transformative Format and Viewing Essentials

As the autumn leaves begin to turn, the UEFA Champions League ushers in a refreshing era with a novel structure, promising a season of unprecedented excitement. The overhaul from the familiar group stages to a singular, expansive league table is designed not just to increase the number of matches but to intensify the competition among Europe’s elite clubs.

Understanding the New Format

At the heart of this year’s competition lies the “one big league” format, a striking departure from previous editions. This season, the Champions League expands its horizons, welcoming 36 teams up from the traditional 32. This format change introduces a total of 189 matches—significant growth from the previous 125. Now, each team will compete in eight matches across home and away venues against varied opponents to establish their standing in the league, marking a notable shift from the dual encounters against three group opponents as seen in the past.

The climax of this phase sees all final league games unfolding concurrently on a pulsating Wednesday night, earmarking January 29 as a date every fan should circle in their calendars. This new approach not only multiplies the football action but also amplifies the stakes of each match, promising a feast of football that fans can scarcely afford to miss.

Where to Watch the UEFA Champions League

For fans eager to catch every dribble, tackle, and goal, multiple viewing options are available. In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime share broadcasting rights, with Amazon boasting a prime selection of Tuesday night games including semi-finals. For U.S. viewers, CBS Sports and Paramount+ remain the go-to channels. Not to be outdone, the BBC introduces Champions League highlights for the first time, broadening access to these thrilling encounters.

Key Storylines and Players to Watch

This season’s narrative threads are as compelling as ever. From Kylian Mbappe’s switch to Real Madrid to Liverpool’s resurgence under new management, the plotlines are rich with drama and potential. Keep an eye on burgeoning talents and seasoned pros alike, as every match could be a career-defining performance for someone. Notable mentions include Kylian Mbappe, now at Real Madrid, and Liverpool’s rejuvenated squad under Arne Slot’s meticulous management.