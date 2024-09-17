“Our Opinion Doesn’t Matter” – Liverpool Star Slams UEFA Over New Champions League Format

Alisson Becker Highlights Fixture Congestion Ahead of UEFA Champions League Clash

As Liverpool gear up for a pivotal UEFA Champions League fixture against AC Milan, spotlight turns not only to the on-pitch strategies but also the off-pitch concerns, particularly fixture congestion—a topic that Liverpool’s stalwart goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, isn’t shy to address. With the UEFA Champions League introducing an expanded format this season, the stakes and schedules have become more intense, adding to the players’ already bulging calendars.

Liverpool’s Marathon Season in Prospect

The expansion of the Champions League now sees teams navigating an eight-game league phase, with a potential two-legged play-off looming before the last 16 are decided. This adjustment brings the Reds on the cusp of a staggering 65 matches this season, should they advance to the finals of all competitions—excluding any additional play-offs in Europe’s premier competition.

“Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games,” Alisson, aged 31, commented, encapsulating the sentiments of many professionals tethered to relentless match schedules. “Maybe our opinion doesn’t matter, but everybody knows what we think about having more games. Everybody’s tired of that.”

Voices from Across the Field Echo Alisson’s Sentiments

This isn’t a solitary refrain. Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji recently quipped about retiring at 30, underlining the toll the dense fixtures exert on players. This concern isn’t new; luminaries like former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have been vociferous critics of the packed football calendars that leave little breathing room for players.

“We understand we have the side of the media and TV, we have the side from UEFA, from FIFA, from the Premier League, and other domestic competitions,” Alisson further elaborated. His call for a unified discussion involving all stakeholders—including players—is a poignant reminder of the often-overlooked human element in the commercial spectacle of modern football.

“So many players have spoken already about it, we just need to be listened to. If you are tired, you cannot compete at a high level. What I want is to give my best in all the games I play. At the moment it doesn’t look like we are close to a solution for football’s sake and for the players’ sake.”

Assessing the Impact of UEFA’s New Format

While the new Champions League format promises more high-stakes games for the fans, it poses significant challenges for the players. Liverpool manager Arne Slot pointed out that the true impact of these additional games would only be evident at the season’s end. “The only thing I like about it just as someone who loves to see football is that on every night there is a nice fixture,” he noted. But he also voiced concerns about the sustainability of such a demanding schedule for the players: “But how is it going to be with two extra games for the players? That’s something we have to find out but I don’t think anyone has the answer at the moment.”

As the UEFA Champions League marches on, the dialogue around player welfare and match scheduling grows louder. Figures like Alisson Becker are at the forefront, advocating not just for themselves but for the integrity of the sport. It’s clear that as much as fans relish constant football, the conversation about the players’ welfare is gaining volume, urging key stakeholders to find a balance that preserves the sport’s quality without compromising its most valuable asset—the players.