Miguel Delaney: Real Madrid Have Identified Three Premier League Stars as 2025 Transfer Targets

Analysing Real Madrid’s Ambitious Transfer Targets

Miguel Delaney of The Independent recently highlighted Real Madrid’s shift in transfer strategy, as the club is keen on securing high-profile names like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rodri, and potentially William Saliba or Cristian Romero. After a period focused on younger talent, Madrid’s recent moves, including the free transfer acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, indicate a bold departure from their previous approach. The strategy shift isn’t just about adding stars; it’s about boosting the club’s financial and commercial profile. The renovation of the Bernabeu, alongside the potential windfall from FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup, are part of a broader strategy to enhance Madrid’s global standing.

Key Targets and Strategic Moves

Real Madrid’s focus on Trent Alexander-Arnold is particularly intriguing. Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with Liverpool is yet to be renewed, is reportedly in close talks with Jude Bellingham about a potential move. This relationship could play a pivotal role in Madrid’s pursuit. Meanwhile, Rodri’s position as a central figure in the Spanish national team makes him an attractive target for Madrid, aiming to strengthen their national ties. On the defensive front, William Saliba and Cristian Romero are seen as vital components to rejuvenate Madrid’s backline, with Romero serving as a secondary option due to existing relations with Tottenham.

Impact of Madrid’s Economic Power

The economic aspect of these transfers cannot be overstated. The signing of Mbappe has already shown Madrid’s ability to compete at the highest level financially, a necessary step to keep pace with the Premier League’s economic might. The potential €80m from the Club World Cup and revenue from a revamped Bernabeu could further solidify Madrid’s financial standing, enabling these high-profile acquisitions.

Future Prospects and Club Philosophy

The ambition shown by Madrid’s management, guided by Perez’s philosophy that the club must always house the best, marks a significant pivot in their strategy. This approach might raise the average age of the squad but aligns with the club’s long-term vision of blending youthful talent with seasoned professionals to dominate European football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Liverpool supporter, the prospect of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is deeply concerning. Alexander-Arnold has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s success, embodying the club’s ethos and style under former manager Jurgen Klopp. With Klopp’s departure and Arne Slot’s new managerial role, there’s an inevitable period of adjustment. However, losing Alexander-Arnold could signify a more significant shift than just a managerial change—it could mark a weakening of Liverpool’s competitive edge.

Alexander-Arnold’s potential free transfer raises questions about Liverpool’s strategy in retaining key players. For a club with Liverpool’s stature, the idea of allowing a player of his calibre to leave without securing a transfer fee is perplexing. Moreover, his discussions with Bellingham about Madrid could hint at a deeper allure of playing for such a storied club, which Liverpool must contend with by bolstering their appeal and competitive prospects under Slot.

If Alexander-Arnold departs, Liverpool will not only lose a world-class talent but also a player deeply integrated into the club’s fabric. As supporters, we must trust that Slot’s vision includes adequate measures to either retain Alexander-Arnold or suitably replace him, ensuring the club remains at the forefront of European football.