Report: Arsenal Tracking Striker Options Ahead of Summer Move

Arsenal’s Striker Hunt: Jonathan David in Their Sights

Arsenal’s search for a new striker continues, with Lille’s Jonathan David now reportedly under close scrutiny by the club. With his contract nearing its end, the Canadian international may become one of the hottest names in the transfer market next summer. According to sources cited by Caught Offside, David is high on Arsenal’s list of potential targets as they look to reinforce their attack for the coming season.

Arsenal’s Interest in Jonathan David

Arsenal’s attention has primarily been on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who remains their top priority. However, with Sesko expected to attract interest from several major clubs across Europe, the Gunners are wisely keeping their options open.

David, whose pace and ability to find the back of the net have impressed across Europe, could be the alternative Arsenal turn to if their Sesko pursuit falters. His ability to seamlessly blend technical prowess with physicality makes him an appealing prospect for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

David’s versatility and proven track record in Ligue 1, where he has consistently been one of the most effective forwards, make him a tempting option for Arsenal. But it’s not just Arsenal showing interest. Reports suggest that Italian giants Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are all monitoring David’s situation closely, making it clear that competition for his signature will be fierce.

Vlahovic and Arsenal’s Past Interest

A potential domino effect if David were to join Juventus. The arrival of the Canadian striker could free up Dusan Vlahovic, a player who has long been linked with Arsenal. While Vlahovic has struggled to replicate his best form in Serie A with Juventus, the possibility of Arsenal revisiting their interest in the Serbian remains on the table. The situation could play out as one of next summer’s most intriguing transfer sagas, especially given Arsenal’s past pursuit of Vlahovic.

London’s Appeal for David

Beyond football, lifestyle choices could also play a significant role in where Jonathan David ends up. Living in London, with its allure and global appeal, may tip the scales in Arsenal’s favour. Many modern players consider life off the pitch when choosing a club, and Arsenal’s location could be a crucial factor in David’s decision.

As David remains undecided about his future, Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation closely. Whether he opts for the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe, Arsenal’s forward planning shows they are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a top striker.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Jonathan David’s Performance Data

Jonathan David’s performance data over the last 365 days, provided by Fbref, paints a comprehensive picture of the Lille forward’s strengths and areas for improvement. The visual representation through a radar chart compares David’s stats against other forwards across various attacking, possession, and defending metrics.

Attacking Metrics and Goal Threat

David’s attacking prowess is clear, with standout figures in key categories. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) places him in the 86th percentile, while his non-penalty goals rank even higher, at the 87th percentile. These stats underline David’s clinical nature in front of goal, highlighting his ability to convert chances. His expected assisted goals (xAG) places him in the 76th percentile, demonstrating his contribution not just as a goal scorer but also as a playmaker.

Possession and Passing Influence

On the possession side, David showcases strong technical abilities with his 97th percentile pass completion rate, indicating his reliability in keeping the ball in build-up play. His progressive carries (79th percentile) and progressive passes received (76th percentile) further highlight his involvement in forward movement and link-up play. However, his successful take-ons (48th percentile) and touches (21st percentile) suggest that while efficient, he’s less involved in 1v1 dribbling and overall ball retention.

Defensive Contribution

Defensively, David shows moderate engagement, particularly in tackles and interceptions (61st percentile), but ranks lower in aerial duels won (9th percentile) and clearances (8th percentile), reflecting his more forward-thinking role on the pitch. His contribution in these areas might not be pivotal but remains functional.

Jonathan David’s stats highlight him as an effective, clinical forward with strengths in attacking phases, making him a valuable asset for any club looking for a goal-scoring forward.