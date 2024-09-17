Everton Goalkeeping Dilemma: Dyche Considers Replacing Pickford With Premier League Star

Is Pickford’s Time at Everton Running Out?

Sean Dyche faces one of his toughest managerial challenges as Everton’s poor start to the 2024/25 Premier League season continues. With four losses in four games and 13 goals conceded, Everton find themselves at the bottom of the table, and many believe the pressure on England’s No.1 Jordan Pickford is mounting.

Dyche’s Growing Concern

After a solid Euro 2024 campaign with England, expectations were high for Pickford. However, his performances have been far from his best, as the Toffees have thrown away leads in consecutive games, including the recent 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa. Dyche’s patience appears to be wearing thin, and according to reports, he is considering making a bold move.

The Mirror reports that Dyche may drop Pickford in the coming weeks and could look to bring in former Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in the January transfer window. The possibility of reuniting with Pope, who was Dyche’s first-choice keeper during his time at Burnley, raises eyebrows.

Dyche himself acknowledged the difficulty of Everton’s current situation, saying, “I have spoken endlessly about both boxes, the killer instinct in both boxes. There are very small margins and we cannot get on the right side of them at the moment.” His comments hint at growing frustration with Pickford’s inability to command the defence.

Is Nick Pope the Answer?

Nick Pope, 32, has been Newcastle’s No.1 for the last three seasons but could be on his way out of St. James’ Park. Newcastle reportedly have their eyes set on James Trafford, a 21-year-old keeper who has impressed during Burnley’s return to the Championship. With a £16 million bid for Trafford already rejected over the summer, Newcastle’s interest in the young shot-stopper is no secret. This could open the door for Pope’s potential move to Goodison Park.

Pickford, on the other hand, has been a stalwart for Everton, winning the club’s Player of the Year award for the third successive season. But after Everton narrowly escaped relegation last season, Dyche might be ready to make a drastic change. The England international’s performances have been inconsistent this season, and Pope’s potential arrival could signal the beginning of the end for Pickford at Everton.

Dyche’s Options in Goal

Before considering any January signings, Dyche is likely to give backup goalkeeper Joao Virginia a chance to prove himself in the upcoming Carabao Cup tie against Southampton. Virginia, 24, has shown promise, and a strong performance could see him replace Pickford for Everton’s upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Dyche’s willingness to shake things up is clear, but dropping Pickford would be a massive decision. As Dyche admitted after the Villa defeat, “If we score that third goal the mood changes radically in the stadium. But they get one, and the mood changes.” The Toffees boss is well aware that time is running out to turn the season around, and Pickford’s position may be the first casualty.

Our View – EPL Index

Shocked Everton Fans Await Crucial Decisions

As Everton fans digest the news of Jordan Pickford’s uncertain future, the mood in Merseyside is one of shock and concern. For years, Pickford has been the backbone of Everton’s defence, saving the club from certain relegation multiple times, most notably last season. However, the cracks are starting to show, and many are wondering if the England international’s time is truly up.

On the one hand, Dyche’s potential move for Nick Pope seems logical. Pope’s experience and history with Dyche make him a familiar and reliable option. Yet, there is also a sense of disbelief among the Goodison faithful. Dropping a player of Pickford’s calibre – especially after he was Everton’s Player of the Year – feels like a gamble. What if Pickford’s dip in form is temporary? Could this shake-up do more harm than good?

Everton fans are right to be concerned. After all, stability is key in avoiding relegation battles, and overhauling the goalkeeper position mid-season could disrupt an already shaky defence. While Joao Virginia may impress in the Carabao Cup, few are convinced he is ready to replace Pickford permanently.

Expectations are sky-high for Dyche, and the clock is ticking. If Pope does arrive in January, it could be the move that saves Everton’s season – or the one that finally breaks the club’s fragile foundations. Only time will tell if this is the right call, but for now, Everton fans are bracing themselves for a rollercoaster ride.