Report: Premier League Players Consider Strike Over Workload

Premier League Players on the Brink: Will a Strike Happen?

As Manchester City prepare to launch another Champions League campaign, the conversation has shifted unexpectedly to a new battleground: player workload. Rodri, City’s influential midfielder, sparked the debate during a press conference, candidly stating, “We’re close to (strike action)… if it keeps this way, we’ll have no other option.” His remarks reflect a growing frustration among top players with the increasingly packed football calendar.

Players’ Growing Frustration with Schedules

Rodri’s warning is no mere posturing. Many elite footballers are voicing concerns that the relentless expansion of competitions is pushing them to their physical and mental limits. International stars are frequently asked to play over 55 matches a season—far exceeding the threshold recommended by FIFPro, the global players’ union.

This season, in particular, has raised more eyebrows. The new Champions League format adds two extra group-stage matches, and FIFA’s Club World Cup, scheduled between June and July 2024, only extends the demands on players. As Rodri noted, “It is too much… it is about the quality on show. When I am not tired, I perform better.”

Legal Battles and Player Unions Step In

The frustration has led to more than just words. Legal actions have already begun. Two of Europe’s most prominent player unions, the English Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and its French counterpart, have initiated lawsuits against FIFA, challenging its unilateral control over the match calendar. Adding to this, the European Leagues and La Liga have joined forces with FIFPro Europe, filing a formal complaint to the European Commission against FIFA’s expanding tournament structure.

As FIFPro stated, FIFA’s introduction of the revamped Club World Cup was “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” intensifying the fight for player welfare. These legal moves represent a significant shift in how players and their unions are standing up against excessive demands.

Could a Player Strike Actually Happen?

Rodri’s mention of a potential strike is not to be taken lightly, but it’s not yet imminent. Any strike action would need the support of the PFA and FIFPro and would be seen as a last resort. Nevertheless, if all negotiations fail, a strike could disrupt major competitions, although domestic leagues like the Premier League are currently not the main focus of player unions’ grievances. The tension lies squarely with FIFA’s calendar and particularly the Club World Cup.

As Stephen Taylor-Heath, head of sports law at JMW Solicitors, explained, “There’s always been an uneasy alignment between employment law and football.” That alignment could be tested to its limits if the demands on players continue unchecked.