Report: Key Arsenal Player to Miss Champions League Tie

Odegaard Injury: Arteta Confirms “Quite Significant” Setback

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that captain Martin Odegaard has suffered a “quite significant” ankle injury, which could have serious implications for the Gunners’ campaign.

Odegaard’s Injury in Norway Match

The Norwegian international picked up the injury during Norway’s Nations League victory over Austria on 9 September. A foul by Christoph Baumgartner midway through the second half left Odegaard clutching his left ankle in pain. Despite initial hopes for a swift recovery, Odegaard has returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

MRI Confirms Ligament Damage

Upon his return to London, an MRI scan revealed damage to the ligaments in Odegaard’s ankle. Arteta, speaking before Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League clash with Atalanta, said, “The scan showed some damage around the ligaments in the ankle so we are going to miss him. It’s something quite significant, so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months.”

Arteta’s Concerns for Upcoming Matches

The absence of Odegaard, one of Arsenal’s most influential players, comes at a crucial time. The Gunners are preparing for key fixtures, including a Premier League showdown against Manchester City. Arteta acknowledged the impact of his captain’s absence, adding, “Our identity is very linked to how he plays and behaves. It’s a big test for the team to see how able we are to show a different face.”