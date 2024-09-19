Preview: Champions League Action as Arsenal Take On Atalanta

Atalanta vs Arsenal: How to Watch Champions League Clash

Arsenal embark on their Champions League journey tonight with a challenging away fixture against Atalanta. The Gunners, under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, are seeking their first-ever Champions League trophy, a feat that has eluded them despite their rich European history.

This encounter marks a historic moment as Arsenal become the first English team to play a Champions League match on a Thursday night, owing to UEFA’s new League Phase format. The tournament is being launched with an exclusive week, showcasing the new changes to Europe’s elite competition.

Atalanta’s Threat

Atalanta pose a significant challenge to Arsenal. The Italian side displayed their European pedigree earlier this year, thrashing previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. Atalanta also stunned Liverpool in last season’s campaign, underlining their ability to compete with Europe’s top clubs.

Where to Watch Atalanta vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can stream the game via the Discovery+ app.