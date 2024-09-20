Dave Hendrick: Destinations for Man City Stars If Relegation Looms

Man City’s Squad Faces Uncertainty Amid Relegation Threat: Players’ Potential Moves Explored

In a surprising turn of events, Dave Hendrick from The Two Footed Podcast shared a fascinating insight into Manchester City players’ concerns as rumours of relegation threats loom over the club. On a recent episode, Hendrick revealed, “There is a feeling within the squad that the relegation threat is more real than the club would like to let on.” With this in mind, Hendrick speculates on where some of City’s key players could end up if they decide to jump ship.

Kyle Walker’s Future Back at Sheffield United?

Kyle Walker, the 34-year-old right-back, is nearing the twilight of his career. Hendrick predicts a potential move back to where it all began: Sheffield United. “Given his age, Kyle Walker doesn’t have a ton of time left…I’d like to see him go back to Sheffield United,” Hendrick states. For a player whose career took off at Bramall Lane, this could be a poetic final chapter.

Ruben Dias and John Stones: Prime Targets for European Giants

In the heart of defense, Ruben Dias has been the lynchpin for City’s backline, but if the relegation threats turn into reality, Hendrick believes Dias could be a prime target for Real Madrid. “I think he makes a ton of sense for Real Madrid…Dias and Rudiger would make a really good pairing,” Hendrick explains. The pairing of Dias’ organisational skills with Rudiger’s athleticism could be a formidable partnership for the Spanish giants.

As for John Stones, Hendrick suggests that Bayern Munich would be the ideal destination. “Jon Stones and Kim Min-Jae would make a really good center-back pairing.” With Bayern Munich always looking to solidify their defense, Stones could be a significant acquisition.

Nathan Ake and Mateo Kovacic: Italy Calling?

Nathan Ake has been an unsung hero for City, providing versatility across multiple positions. Hendrick places him at Juventus, stating, “Nathan Ake to Juventus…Him and Bremer would make a good pairing.” His ability to play both as a center-back and left-back makes him an asset to any top club, and Juventus could be looking to bolster their defense with a player of Ake’s quality.

On the other hand, Mateo Kovacic, who has fit seamlessly into City’s midfield, could return to Italy. Hendrick suggests, “I think he fits like a glove into that Inter Milan team…you put him and Barella in that midfield.” Having previously played for Inter, Kovacic could be a key piece in Simone Inzaghi’s system, especially with his tactical versatility and ball-carrying ability.

Erling Haaland: A Dream Move to Barcelona?

Perhaps the most anticipated transfer rumor involves Erling Haaland. Hendrick dreams up a scenario where the Norwegian goal-machine heads to Barcelona. “I’m sticking him with Barcelona…him with Pedri, Gavi, and potentially Nico Williams next season would be a lot of fun.” With Barcelona always in search of a marquee striker, Haaland’s presence at the Camp Nou could elevate their attack to new heights, especially under the guidance of Xavi.

Jack Grealish Back to Aston Villa?

In a move that would be both sentimental and strategic, Hendrick envisions Jack Grealish returning to Aston Villa. “I suppose the return to Villa is what makes the most sense…just bring Grealish back in on the left.” Grealish has struggled to replicate his Villa form at City, and a return home could reignite his career under Unai Emery’s promising project at Villa Park.

Conclusion

With the uncertainty surrounding Manchester City’s future, many of their top players may find themselves seeking new clubs. Hendrick’s analysis from The Two Footed Podcast provides a speculative yet insightful look at where these stars could land if things take a turn for the worse. From Kyle Walker’s return to Sheffield United to Erling Haaland lighting up the Camp Nou, the potential moves reflect both tactical fits and sentimental returns. However, the real question remains: will City actually get relegated due to their financial shenanigans? And if they do will the players stick or twist?