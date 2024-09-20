Report: Newcastle Star Doubtful for Fulham Game

Newcastle Facing Fresh Injury Crisis as Isak Suffers Toe Setback

Newcastle United’s injury troubles are mounting once again, with star striker Alexander Isak suffering a fresh setback. According to Daily Mail, the Swedish forward is now a doubt for the Magpies’ upcoming fixture against Fulham after picking up a toe injury. This latest blow comes just as Callum Wilson remains sidelined until next month with a back injury.

Isak had to be taken off at half-time during Newcastle’s recent 2-1 win over Wolves due to swelling around his eye, following a head collision earlier in the match. Though that issue has subsided, the new toe injury is causing significant concern within Eddie Howe’s camp.

Newcastle’s Options for Fulham

Should Isak be unavailable for Saturday’s game, manager Eddie Howe may be forced to rethink his attacking options. One possibility would be to push Anthony Gordon into a central striker role, with Sunday’s hero Harvey Barnes returning to the starting line-up on the left wing.

With Newcastle already grappling with injury problems, the potential loss of Isak will be a huge blow, especially as they navigate a tough stretch of fixtures.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The growing list of injuries to key players is cause for serious concern. Losing Alexander Isak, even for a short period, could have a ripple effect on the team’s form. Isak has been a crucial part of Newcastle’s attack, and his movement, strength, and clinical finishing make him a nightmare for defenders. Without him and with Callum Wilson also out, there is a glaring gap in Newcastle’s front line.

Anthony Gordon stepping in as a makeshift centre-forward might work in the short term, but he lacks the natural instinct of an out-and-out striker. While Gordon has pace and energy, his ability to hold up the ball and finish chances will come under scrutiny. As for Harvey Barnes, his return offers some hope, but he is more effective when running at defenders from wide positions.

Fans are right to be worried. If Newcastle struggle to score without Isak, it could derail their ambitions of finishing in a European spot this season. The hope now is that Isak’s injury doesn’t keep him sidelined for long, but for now, it looks like Newcastle are in for a challenging few weeks.