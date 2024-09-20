“100%” – Unai Emery Provides Ollie Watkins Fitness Update Ahead of Aston Villa’s Clash with Wolves

Ollie Watkins Fit for Wolves Derby as Unai Emery Confirms No Injury Concerns

Aston Villa are gearing up for their highly anticipated derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the latest update on star striker Ollie Watkins comes as a huge relief to Villa fans. The England international sparked concerns after being substituted during Villa’s 3-0 victory over Young Boys in their Champions League return earlier this week. Watkins was seen with ice on his Achilles on the bench, raising fears of a potential injury.

However, Villa boss Unai Emery has quashed those concerns ahead of the Wolves clash, confirming that his star forward is fully fit and ready for action.

Watkins Ready for Wolves Despite Injury Scare

Ollie Watkins has been a talismanic figure for Aston Villa in recent seasons. The 28-year-old has finished as the club’s top scorer for four consecutive campaigns, netting 27 goals in 53 appearances last term across all competitions. Although his start to the current season has been a bit inconsistent, Watkins managed to find his form last weekend with a brace in Villa’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Everton.

Despite the earlier concerns over his fitness, Unai Emery made it clear in his pre-match press conference that Watkins is fully available for the Wolves match.

“He’s available 100 per cent to play,” Emery confirmed. “He had some problems, like other players, but not relevant. He’s now available tomorrow 100 per cent to play.”

This statement from Emery will surely ease any lingering doubts for Villa fans, especially given the club’s busy fixture schedule, which includes domestic and European matches in quick succession.

Villa’s Fixture Pile-Up and Watkins’ Importance

With Aston Villa competing on multiple fronts this season, the fitness of key players like Watkins becomes even more crucial. Villa’s schedule is packed, with Premier League matches interspersed with their long-awaited European campaign. Watkins, who has consistently been Villa’s go-to man up front, remains central to their ambitions this season.

The goals against Everton last weekend showed glimpses of the Watkins that Villa fans know well, and with Unai Emery’s tactics starting to pay dividends, his role will only grow in importance. The Spaniard has clearly built his attacking plans around Watkins’ ability to lead the line, making his recovery from any knock absolutely vital.

Emery’s Positive Update on Key Players

While the focus remains on Ollie Watkins, Unai Emery also provided updates on other key Villa players returning from long-term injuries. French midfielder Boubacar Kamara and defender Tyrone Mings are both stepping up their rehabilitation. Kamara, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Manchester United last February, and Mings, out with his own ACL injury since the start of last season, are back in training.

“Kamara and Mings are training every day now consistently with the team, they started this week. It’s very good news,” Emery said, suggesting that their return to competitive action might not be too far away.

The return of both Kamara and Mings will significantly strengthen Aston Villa’s squad depth, particularly as the club navigates a busy period with high expectations in both the Premier League and Europe.

Competition for Places: Duran’s Impressive Form

Another point of interest heading into the Wolves game is the form of Colombian striker Jhon Duran. After arriving in the summer, Duran has impressed with his performances off the bench, even scoring a spectacular winner against Everton. His exploits have led to growing calls for him to start alongside Ollie Watkins.

Emery acknowledged Duran’s contributions but emphasised the need for patience: “He is close to playing in the starting eleven and he has to understand as well in his process how he can manage to play with Ollie Watkins. But of course, I am very happy with how he has started this season.”

With Duran knocking on the door for a starting role, Villa’s attacking options look increasingly formidable. Whether the Colombian will partner Watkins upfront remains to be seen, but competition for places is a healthy sign for a team with ambitions of competing on multiple fronts.

Aston Villa head into their derby with Wolves in high spirits, buoyed by the news that Ollie Watkins is fully fit and available. With a demanding fixture list, Unai Emery’s squad will need to show depth and resilience in the weeks to come. As Watkins regains his scoring touch and players like Kamara and Mings inch closer to full fitness, Villa fans have every reason to feel optimistic about their team’s prospects this season.