Rangers Prepare for Ibrox Return as Clement Eyes Victory Over Dundee

Philippe Clement Looks Forward to Ibrox Return in Rangers’ Premier Sports Cup Clash

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has expressed his excitement at the prospect of returning to Ibrox, as his side prepares to face Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. For Clement, stepping back onto the pitch at Ibrox is more than just a fixture; it represents a return to familiar surroundings that hold a deep connection for the players, fans, and the club itself.

Rangers have been forced to play their home games at Hampden Park recently due to ongoing renovation work at Ibrox. However, Saturday’s match will see the team back at their iconic stadium, albeit with part of the renovated Copland Stand still closed. For Clement, the importance of returning to Ibrox cannot be overstated, as it provides a significant boost not just for the players but for the wider fan base.

Emotional Return to Ibrox

“It’s a buzz, you feel it in the building,” Clement said of Rangers’ return to Ibrox. “You get a special feeling coming back there. I know it’s the same with all the players. I feel it already – they give something extra in training.”

This connection to the stadium runs deep for a club like Rangers, where Ibrox holds a near-sacred status among players and supporters alike. Having played four recent home games at Hampden Park, the return to their spiritual home will undoubtedly provide a lift. Clement added, “It’s like coming home after a really long time. It felt like we hadn’t been there for 10 years or something. It’s not that long. We are really happy that we can be back there.”

The impact of playing at Ibrox, with its passionate and vocal fan base, is well known. The anticipation surrounding Saturday’s cup clash will surely add an extra layer of intensity, as Rangers look to continue their defence of the Premier Sports Cup.

Rangers’ Injury Concerns Continue

While the return to Ibrox is a positive for Rangers, they are still dealing with key absences as they prepare to face Dundee. Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo, and Danilo will all miss the match due to injury, which could force Clement to shuffle his squad.

However, despite these setbacks, Clement remains confident in his team’s depth and potential. “I believe a lot in the potential of this squad,” he said, emphasising his faith in the group of players available to him. This belief has been a hallmark of Clement’s time in charge, as he has consistently backed his squad to perform, even in the face of adversity.

With Rangers also set to visit Malmo for their Europa League opener just days after the Dundee clash, squad rotation will be key. However, Clement made it clear that there will be no prioritising of competitions, stating, “I want to win everything. That’s the goal of everything I do in life. You cannot put priorities here. You cannot throw away any competition. All the competitions are important.”

Challenges Ahead for Rangers

Rangers will need to strike a balance between managing their injury list and maintaining momentum across all competitions. With the team competing on multiple fronts, including the domestic league, cup competitions, and the Europa League, Clement’s ability to keep his squad fresh and focused will be critical to their success.

The return to Ibrox is sure to provide a psychological boost, but the reality remains that Dundee will not be an easy opponent. As a quarter-final fixture, the stakes are high, and with Rangers determined to defend their Premier Sports Cup title, complacency cannot be afforded.

Additionally, the upcoming Europa League tie against Malmo looms large on the horizon. This fixture will test the squad’s depth and resilience as they juggle domestic and European commitments. Clement’s experience and leadership will be crucial in guiding Rangers through this period, ensuring that they remain competitive on all fronts.#

Focus on Ibrox and Beyond

As Rangers gear up for what promises to be an intense few weeks of football, the importance of returning to Ibrox cannot be understated. For Clement and his players, the stadium is more than just a venue; it is a symbol of the club’s history, tradition, and ambition.

The manager’s words reflect not only the emotional connection to the ground but also the clear intent to continue building on the club’s recent successes. With the Premier Sports Cup, domestic league, and Europa League all in play, Clement’s message to the squad is clear: “You cannot throw away any competition. All the competitions are important.”

For Rangers, success in all these competitions will require focus, resilience, and the continued support of the Ibrox faithful. Saturday’s cup clash against Dundee is just the beginning of a crucial period for the club, and while injuries may pose challenges, the return to Ibrox could provide the spark that reignites their season.