Could Celtic Star Kyogo Furuhashi Provide Manchester City’s Next Attacking Option?

Manchester City’s hunt for further attacking reinforcements has led them to Celtic’s in-form striker, Kyogo Furuhashi. After the summer exit of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, City’s squad depth in attack has become an area of concern. While Erling Haaland continues to dominate in front of goal, Pep Guardiola appears eager to add another dimension to his attack, and Furuhashi is firmly in his sights.

According to a report by HITC, City have had scouts observing Furuhashi at Celtic Park, indicating a long-standing interest in the Japanese forward. “City had scouts in the crowd at Celtic Park, which is also reporting that they’ve held an interest in the player for a number of years.”

Furuhashi’s ability to consistently find the back of the net for Celtic since joining in 2021 has made him an attractive option for City, with the Japanese international scoring 75 goals in 134 appearances. With a goal in Celtic’s 5-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava, he continues to show why top clubs, including City, are keeping a close eye on him.

Filling the Gap Left by Alvarez

City’s departure of Julian Alvarez left Guardiola without a clear backup for Haaland, and while the Norwegian striker’s form has been sensational, the team’s heavy reliance on him has been apparent. Haaland has already netted nine league goals this season, and with an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title within reach, City cannot afford to become too dependent on one player.

The lack of additional goal-scorers is a concern. Beyond Haaland, only three other players have found the net this season, and Haaland struggled against Inter Milan in the opening Champions League fixture, a match that saw City held to a frustrating draw. Reinforcements are not just desirable but necessary, and Furuhashi could provide that alternative option.

According to HITC, City’s long-standing interest in Furuhashi may now evolve into serious pursuit. The Japanese forward could add versatility and goal-scoring prowess to City’s squad, a valuable asset given the rigours of competing on multiple fronts, including the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups.

Furuhashi’s Potential Premier League Impact

Should Furuhashi make the move to Manchester, he would join a notable list of Japanese players who have plied their trade in the Premier League. The likes of Shinji Kagawa at Manchester United, Shinji Okazaki at Leicester City (a Premier League winner in 2015/16), and Kaoru Mitoma at Brighton have already established Japan’s presence in English football.

Furuhashi’s success in Scotland suggests he has the tools to succeed in the English top flight. Known for his pace, intelligent movement, and clinical finishing, he could offer a different dynamic to City’s attack. His ability to play across the front line would give Guardiola tactical flexibility, while his goal-scoring record speaks for itself.

If Furuhashi were to make the jump to Manchester City, he would not only be following in the footsteps of other Japanese stars but could elevate himself to a new level, competing in one of the world’s most competitive leagues.

City’s Transfer Strategy

It’s clear that Manchester City are not just focusing on short-term goals. The recent signing of Brazilian winger Savio and the impending arrival of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate point to a longer-term strategy, where City are carefully building for the future. While Haaland continues to lead the line, and the club’s financial muscle allows them to pursue big names, they are also showing an interest in acquiring younger talent with potential.

Furuhashi, at 29, may not fit the ‘young star’ profile, but his form and experience would make him an ideal fit for a club looking to maintain its dominance at the highest level. With City competing for honours on multiple fronts, depth in the squad is key, and Guardiola is unlikely to turn down the chance to add a proven goal-scorer to his ranks.

However, City’s transfer plans don’t end with Furuhashi. Rodri, arguably City’s most important midfielder, is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar, while Kevin De Bruyne’s future remains uncertain as his contract nears its end. City have identified Xavi Simons as a potential replacement for De Bruyne, a sign that the club is planning for life beyond some of their current stars.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Kyogo Furuhashi’s potential arrival would be an exciting prospect. City supporters have witnessed Haaland’s brilliance week in and week out, but it’s clear that relying solely on him for goals is risky. Furuhashi could be the ideal backup or even partner for Haaland, providing Guardiola with more attacking options when rotating the squad.

City fans will also be intrigued by the club’s long-term strategy. While Haaland continues to grab the headlines, the potential acquisitions of players like Furuhashi, and the focus on younger talents such as Savio and Echeverri, suggest that Guardiola is building a team not just for today, but for the future.

It’s always a challenge for clubs like Manchester City to balance immediate success with long-term planning, but their recruitment strategy indicates that they are positioning themselves to remain at the top of English and European football for years to come. Whether Furuhashi joins or not, City fans can be confident that the club’s recruitment team, led by Guardiola, will continue to identify the right players to maintain their dominance.

As for Furuhashi, his track record at Celtic makes him an exciting proposition for City fans. His work rate, technical ability, and eye for goal could prove invaluable, especially as the team looks to maintain its competitiveness across all competitions. Should the Japanese star move to the Etihad, he will have the opportunity to further his career at the highest level, and City fans will no doubt welcome him with open arms.