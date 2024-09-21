Report: Turkey’s Rising Stars Linked with Nottingham Forest Move

Nottingham Forest Eye Turkish Duo as Transfer Targets

Nottingham Forest is making moves to strengthen their squad as they continue to establish themselves as a stable Premier League side. Among their latest interests are two promising Turkish talents: Galatasaray’s Baris Alper Yilmaz and Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy. According to HITC, these two players are on the radar of Forest as they look to make strategic additions to their squad ahead of 2025.

Turkey’s Golden Generation Rising

Turkey is on the brink of a footballing “Golden Generation.” After reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, the Turkish national team has become a focal point of international attention. This resurgence is driven by a wave of young talents who have caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The likes of Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Orkun Kokcu have already secured significant moves abroad, with Guler heading to Real Madrid and the latter two joining Benfica.

Adding to the list of Turkish exports, Ferdi Kadioglu made waves in the Premier League this summer by joining Brighton for £25 million. Now, Yilmaz and Kilicsoy are positioning themselves to follow a similar path, with clubs in Europe’s major leagues reportedly keen on acquiring their services.

Nottingham Forest’s Ambitious Plans

HITC reports that Nottingham Forest has developed a knack for attracting marquee signings as they establish themselves as more than just relegation contenders. In their third season back in the Premier League, the club, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, is shopping in higher-end markets.

Forest’s ambition was on full display recently when they defeated Liverpool at Anfield, showcasing a side capable of competing against some of the league’s top teams. Forest has also been linked to players like James Ward-Prowse, Alex Moreno, and Nikola Milenkovic—names that once seemed out of reach for the two-time European champions.

Yilmaz’s Impressive Rise

Baris Alper Yilmaz, a key player in Turkey’s Euro 2024 run, is undoubtedly a hot prospect. Valued at £22 million, Yilmaz shone during the tournament, even giving Virgil van Dijk a tough time in the quarter-finals. The 24-year-old forward has garnered attention from top clubs, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham keeping close tabs, according to HITC.

Yilmaz’s versatility is another feather in his cap. While he has predominantly played as a striker, he’s equally effective on the wings, offering tactical flexibility to any manager. He’s been compared to the likes of Gareth Bale and Phil Foden for his pace, strength, and technical ability. His former coach, Ilker Puren, was effusive in his praise, stating:

“I compare Baris Alper Yilmaz to Gareth Bale in terms of strength. He has the ability to sprint three or four meters after eliminating the opponent with the ball…The level he is at now is close to Phil Foden.”

Kilicsoy: A Future Star in the Making

At only 19, Semih Kilicsoy has already turned heads with his goal-scoring exploits at Besiktas, where he netted 11 goals in 20 Super Lig starts. HITC reports that several European clubs, including Manchester City, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in the young striker.

Kilicsoy’s agent, Murat Teber, recently confirmed to Sporx that top clubs are keeping tabs on the Turkish forward. Forest, too, have emerged as contenders, although they will likely face stiff competition for his signature. Described as two-footed with an instinctive eye for goal, Kilicsoy has drawn comparisons to former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. His ability to score from various positions and his overall football intelligence make him a highly sought-after prospect.

Forest’s Growing Confidence

While Nottingham Forest faces fierce competition from some of the continent’s biggest clubs, their ability to attract talents like Ward-Prowse and Milenkovic proves that they can punch above their weight in the transfer market. The club’s growing reputation as a Premier League mainstay could work in their favour as they pursue Yilmaz and Kilicsoy.

As HITC notes: “Nottingham Forest, in their third season back in the Premier League, appear to be building a squad capable of far more than merely dodging relegation.”

Our View – EPL Index

Excitement is in the air at Nottingham Forest, and it’s not just because of their recent victory against Liverpool at Anfield. The prospect of signing two of Turkey’s brightest young talents, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Semih Kilicsoy, has the Garibaldi faithful buzzing with anticipation. Forest has come a long way since their return to the top flight, and these potential signings signal their intent to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

For fans, the idea of landing Yilmaz and Kilicsoy isn’t just about bolstering the squad—it’s about ambition. Yilmaz, with his blistering pace and versatility, would be a perfect fit in Forest’s attack, and his ability to play across the front line could give Nuno Espirito Santo multiple tactical options. Kilicsoy, meanwhile, offers a long-term solution up front, a young striker with the potential to develop into one of the Premier League’s top forwards.

However, there’s a reason for caution. Competing with clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG for players is no easy task. Forest may find themselves priced out of the market, or worse, used as a bargaining chip to drive up interest from wealthier clubs. But if recent signings are anything to go by, Forest should not be underestimated. As long as they continue to progress on the pitch, Yilmaz and Kilicsoy could very well see the allure of wearing Garibaldi red.