Why Arsenal Passed on Ivan Toney Despite Spring Talks with Edu

Arsenal’s Missed Opportunity: Ivan Toney’s Transfer Saga

Arsenal’s summer transfer window saw the club linked to several strikers, but ultimately no new number nine was signed. This has sparked debate, especially after reports from TBR Football by Charles Jones revealed that a meeting took place between Ivan Toney and Arsenal’s sporting director Edu in the spring. However, the decision was made not to pursue the £40m-rated striker from Brentford. It raises questions as to why Arsenal chose not to strengthen their attacking options when opportunities like Toney were on the table.

Arsenal’s Transfer Approach

Throughout the summer, Arsenal were actively exploring options to bolster their front line. Reports suggested the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen were considered, but a concrete deal failed to materialise. Ivan Toney, the 28-year-old Brentford striker, appeared to be a serious target, with Arsenal holding talks earlier in the year.

According to TBR Football, the meeting between Edu and Toney took place around Easter, signalling Arsenal’s genuine interest. Yet, despite this meeting, the Gunners ultimately decided not to pursue the transfer. It has been speculated that other priorities or a reluctance to meet Brentford’s initial £60m asking price might have influenced Arsenal’s decision.

While Arsenal chose to pull back, Toney had interest from other Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United. However, like Arsenal, these clubs also opted not to pursue the transfer, leaving Toney to eventually secure a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for a reported fee of just over £40m.

Toney’s Move to Saudi Arabia: A Missed Opportunity

Many fans and pundits feel that Ivan Toney deserved a move to a top Premier League club, rather than heading to Saudi Arabia. Toney had consistently impressed during his time at Brentford, and his desire to play at the highest level was well-documented. Yet, his move to Al-Ahli, while financially lucrative, is viewed as a step down in terms of footballing prestige.

As TBR Football points out, “It’s a shame that Toney couldn’t get a better move because he’s certainly worthy of playing at the highest level in the Premier League.” Given his quality and potential, there’s a feeling that the Premier League has lost out on a top talent, particularly as clubs like Arsenal could have benefitted from his abilities in front of goal.

What Could Have Been for Arsenal

Looking back, Arsenal’s decision not to sign a new striker could be questioned, especially if their goal-scoring form dips as the season progresses. Ivan Toney, with his Premier League experience and proven ability, could have provided the Gunners with a different dimension in attack. His strength, aerial presence, and finishing ability would have complemented Arsenal’s fluid attacking style.

However, Arsenal may have decided to focus on other areas of the squad or wait for better opportunities in the market. With Toney’s move now confirmed, attention will likely turn to how Arsenal’s current options perform as the season unfolds.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, it’s understandable to feel disappointed that the club didn’t push for a deal with Ivan Toney. With the Gunners aiming to compete on multiple fronts this season, including the Premier League and Champions League, adding a proven Premier League striker like Toney could have been a masterstroke. His ability to hold up play, win aerial duels, and provide a clinical edge in front of goal might have been exactly what Arsenal needed to strengthen their title challenge.

While the decision not to sign him may have been influenced by Brentford’s initial £60m asking price, the fact that Toney eventually moved for just over £40m could be seen as a missed bargain. Fans may question whether Arsenal’s hesitance in the transfer market will come back to haunt them, especially if goals become an issue later in the campaign.

That said, Arsenal’s strategy in the market has generally been prudent, and it’s possible that they see long-term value in waiting for a different profile of player. Only time will tell whether passing on Ivan Toney was the right decision. For now, it’s a ‘what if’ moment, with the hope that the existing attacking options can deliver on the high expectations set for the season.