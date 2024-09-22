Tomiyasu Nears Arsenal Exit as Juventus, Inter, and Napoli Express Interest

Tomiyasu’s Arsenal Future in Doubt as Italian Giants Circle

Arsenal’s versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu appears to be nearing the end of his time in North London, with reports from Calcio Mercato suggesting that Serie A clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli, are keen on acquiring his services. The 25-year-old Japanese international has struggled for game time recently, and with the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, his opportunities for regular starts seem to have diminished further.

Tomiyasu has been a reliable asset for Mikel Arteta since joining Arsenal three years ago, making 83 appearances and contributing with 2 goals and 6 assists. However, injuries have often disrupted his rhythm, preventing him from becoming a guaranteed starter in Arteta’s setup. As Daniele Longo notes in Calcio Mercato, “Tomiyasu has never been a fixed starter for Arsenal, but he has always been an important player.”

Italian Clubs Set to Make January Moves

With the January transfer window looming, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli are all on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, and Tomiyasu’s potential availability has sparked considerable interest. Juventus are reportedly set to approach Arsenal in the coming months to discuss the feasibility of a deal, with Tomiyasu valued at around €20 million.

This fee reflects both his talent and his potential to strengthen any defence in Italy. Tomiyasu, who previously excelled at Bologna before his move to Arsenal, is understood to be open to a return to Serie A, where he would likely receive more consistent playing time.

Longo continues: “The price tag is set around €20 million, and Juventus, along with Inter and Napoli, are assessing the possibility of bringing him back to Serie A.”

Arsenal’s January Dilemma

For Arsenal, the question now is whether to cash in on Tomiyasu or retain him as a key squad player. While his lack of game time might suggest that a departure is likely, his versatility—able to play both as a centre-back and right-back—makes him a valuable asset in a long and demanding season.

Moreover, Arsenal’s squad depth will be tested as the campaign progresses, particularly with European competitions and domestic cup games coming into focus. Allowing a player of Tomiyasu’s quality to leave could expose gaps in their defensive options, especially in the event of injuries to key players.

However, with Tomiyasu likely keen on a fresh start and regular first-team football, both parties could agree that January is the right time for a departure.

Will a Move Benefit Tomiyasu?

For Tomiyasu, a return to Italy could offer the chance to reignite his career. His time at Bologna showcased his defensive intelligence, positional versatility, and ability to contribute both in defence and attack. A move to a top Serie A club would allow him to demonstrate those qualities once again and compete at a high level, potentially earning him a more prominent role in Japan’s national team setup as well.

In an interview with Calcio Mercato, Longo states: “Tomiyasu would be happy to return to Serie A after his successful spell with Bologna.”

With Juventus, Inter, and Napoli all vying for his signature, Tomiyasu’s next chapter could see him become a key figure in Italian football once more. The question now is whether Arsenal are ready to let him go and if Serie A will be his next destination.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Arsenal fans, this potential departure of Tomiyasu might evoke mixed feelings. On one hand, many supporters would understand his desire to move on in search of regular first-team football. His time at Arsenal has been punctuated by injuries and inconsistent appearances, making it difficult for him to establish himself as a first-choice defender under Mikel Arteta.

However, letting Tomiyasu leave could leave Arsenal vulnerable in terms of squad depth, particularly in defensive positions. His ability to play both centrally and as a full-back provides valuable flexibility in a team that is competing on multiple fronts. While €20 million may seem like a fair price for a player who isn’t a guaranteed starter, Arsenal could find themselves short on options if any key defenders pick up injuries later in the season.

Some unphased Arsenal supporters might argue that this sale could also free up funds for a new signing, perhaps a younger, less injury-prone option to strengthen their backline. Yet, losing a player with Tomiyasu’s versatility could still be seen as a risky move, especially considering the physical demands of the Premier League.

Ultimately, Tomiyasu’s fate will likely depend on how Arsenal plan to strengthen in the transfer window. If a suitable replacement can be found, the Japanese defender’s move could benefit all parties involved. However, should Arsenal fail to find an adequate substitute, this decision could come back to haunt them later in the season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s performance data from the last 365 days, as illustrated by Fbref, presents a detailed statistical portrait of the Japanese defender. His numbers reflect a player strong in defensive contributions, but who also possesses surprising attacking potential.

In terms of defending, Tomiyasu’s stats are solid. His 74th percentile for tackles and interceptions and 66th percentile for aerial duels won indicate that he’s a reliable asset in one-on-one duels and in the air. His ability to block and clear effectively — with his blocks at the 45th percentile and clearances at 41st percentile — reveals his role as a last-resort defender, despite his versatility across defensive positions.

Possession and Passing Stats: Progressive Play from the Back

Tomiyasu’s possession stats reveal a player confident with the ball at his feet. His pass completion rate stands impressively in the 77th percentile, showing that he is efficient in maintaining possession. His high ranking for progressive passes (92nd percentile) demonstrates his ability to contribute to Arsenal’s build-up play, progressing the ball forward from deeper positions. His involvement in creating attacking phases, evidenced by his 56th percentile in shot-creating actions, shows his attacking contributions are often underappreciated.

Attacking Potential: Surprising Numbers

Perhaps most eye-catching in Tomiyasu’s stats are his attacking contributions. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) ranks in the 96th percentile, reflecting a rare offensive threat for a defender. His assists (88th percentile) and expected assisted goals (72nd percentile) highlight his ability to not only defend but also support Arsenal’s attacking play, showing he’s more than just a defensive rock.

In summary, Tomiyasu’s stats present him as a well-rounded player. His defensive skills are notable, but his numbers in possession and attacking play show he can provide much more than typical full-back duties.