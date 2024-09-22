Why Manchester United Are Determined to Land Sunderland Star

Manchester United’s New Hunt for Chris Rigg After Bellingham Setback

Manchester United are keen to avoid repeating past transfer failures by intensifying their pursuit of Sunderland’s Chris Rigg. According to HITC, United scouts are determined not to miss out on Rigg, having lost out on Jude Bellingham in 2020.

Rigg: The Next Bellingham?

Back in 2020, United were heavily linked with Jude Bellingham, who eventually opted for Borussia Dortmund over Old Trafford. Since then, Bellingham has risen to prominence at Real Madrid, establishing himself as one of the world’s elite midfielders. Now, the Red Devils are determined not to repeat history. United view Rigg as potentially having a ceiling similar to Bellingham’s, believing he could evolve into a cornerstone for their midfield.

United’s scouts have been tracking Rigg since he was 15, with an insider telling HITC: “United’s scouts feel Rigg has the potential to be their next Bryan Robson or Roy Keane. They feel that strongly about him.”

Competition for Rigg Intensifies

United are not the only club eyeing Rigg, with several major European clubs now circling the young Sunderland talent. HITC confirmed that Newcastle United, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund are also among his admirers. Despite being a Geordie, Rigg’s family is reportedly against him joining his hometown club, Newcastle, indicating that his destination remains open.

The battle for Rigg’s signature has drawn parallels to Bellingham’s transfer saga. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are also keen on securing the young midfielder’s services, but the real threat could come from abroad once again. Ironically, Borussia Dortmund is seen as a serious contender, just as they were in the Bellingham deal.

January Move on the Horizon?

While Sunderland would prefer to keep their star player, United’s hierarchy are closely monitoring developments. Sources believe that a deal could be agreed upon in January, which would see Rigg move to a bigger club next summer. HITC reports that Sunderland are already bracing themselves for offers from Premier League giants and European powerhouses alike.

Teammates have spoken highly of Rigg’s performances, with Luke O’Nien stating: “He is unbelievable, the things he does in training, it is a pleasure to watch, it is mesmerising. One of our best players and he is doing what he does.”

Our View – EPL Index

As football fans, this report feels both exciting and nerve-wracking. On one hand, it’s thrilling to see Manchester United’s determination to secure young talent and avoid the kind of missed opportunities that saw Bellingham slip through their fingers. Chris Rigg’s potential to be United’s new midfield general evokes comparisons with legends like Robson and Keane. However, the real concern comes from the mounting competition for his signature. If history is anything to go by, Dortmund may once again swoop in and snatch another generational talent right from under United’s nose.

Fans will understandably be on edge about whether the club can close the deal or if this will be another saga that ends in disappointment. With other English giants like Arsenal and Manchester City in the mix, along with Dortmund’s proven track record of developing young talent, the pressure on United to get this transfer right is immense.

The January window could well be the most crucial period for United’s scouting and transfer strategy. But for Sunderland fans, losing their local hero could be a bitter pill to swallow, as Rigg is showing early signs of becoming something special.