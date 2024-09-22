Why Chelsea and Man United passed on star left back during the summer window

Chelsea’s Transfer Plans: Why Milos Kerkez is Off the Table (for Now)

Chelsea are reportedly not in pursuit of Bournemouth’s promising left-back Milos Kerkez, despite previous links suggesting a potential move. The 20-year-old Hungary international has been highly impressive at Bournemouth, but it seems Stamford Bridge is not his next destination, at least for now. According to a report from Caught Offside , Chelsea are content with their current left-back options, rendering Kerkez a low priority for the Blues at present.

This decision aligns with Manchester United’s previous stance in the summer transfer window. United, too, showed an interest in Kerkez, only to back off, labelling the potential transfer as “too expensive” during that time.

Chelsea’s Current Left-Back Depth

At the heart of Chelsea’s decision is their satisfaction with the form of their current left-backs, Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga. Both players have excelled this season, reducing any urgency for the West London club to explore external options like Kerkez. Romano, who shared this insight in his Daily Briefing column, stated: “No contacts are taking place with Chelsea now, from what I’m told – also because Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga are doing very well.”

Cucurella, who had a shaky start to his Chelsea career, has seemingly turned a corner this season. Veiga, meanwhile, is rising rapidly, providing an effective cover for Chelsea’s left-back position. The combination of these two players is giving Chelsea enough flexibility and strength on that side of the pitch, which justifies their decision to avoid pushing for another left-back at the moment.

Manchester United’s Summer Dilemma

Interestingly, Manchester United were initially more eager than Chelsea to explore a deal for Kerkez. However, financial constraints during the summer window led to United shelving the transfer idea, with Romano confirming, “Kerkez was one of the options for Man United in the first part of the summer transfer window, but he was then considered too expensive.”

The Red Devils may be left regretting this decision in the near future, especially given Luke Shaw’s injury struggles and the lack of a reliable left-back option in his absence. While it’s understandable that United did not want to overpay, missing out on a talented young player like Kerkez could become a sore point if their defensive depth continues to face challenges.

Kerkez’s Contract: A Key Consideration

Another critical element of this story is Kerkez’s contract situation. Bournemouth have kept details surrounding the length of his contract under wraps, with Romano suggesting that it’s not expiring anytime soon. “First of all, however, Bournemouth are not confirming how long is left on his contract, but it’s surely not expiring in 2025, so the situation is under control from their point of view.”

This ambiguity adds to the complexity of any potential transfer, as clubs like Chelsea and United would need to navigate through negotiations without having all the contractual details. Bournemouth clearly value Kerkez highly, and any future transfer would likely come at a premium unless the player runs down his deal closer to its expiration.

Future Watch: Milos Kerkez and the Big Clubs

While Kerkez may not be moving to Chelsea or Manchester United in the immediate future, his name is one to watch. The young defender has already proven himself in the Premier League, and it’s unlikely that this will be the last time he is linked with a top club. Whether it’s Chelsea, Manchester United, or another giant of European football, Kerkez’s trajectory is certainly on an upward trend.

As Romano pointed out, “Kerkez looks like a player with a big future, so this surely won’t be the last we hear about him and bigger clubs.” Both Chelsea and United will undoubtedly keep an eye on his progress, and it will be interesting to see if either club revisits the idea of signing him in a future transfer window.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Bournemouth fan’s perspective, Milos Kerkez’s development at the Vitality Stadium has been a joy to watch. The young Hungarian has brought tenacity, flair, and a fearless approach to his game, making him one of the club’s most promising talents. His ability to compete against top-tier Premier League players has not gone unnoticed, which is why the links to big clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are unsurprising.

However, Bournemouth supporters will likely feel relieved that the club is not rushing into any discussions about his sale. With Bournemouth’s position in the Premier League often precarious, having a talented player like Kerkez in defence is vital for survival and long-term progress. Fans would prefer to see him continue his development with the Cherries, helping solidify their place in the league before any potential move.

There is also the added benefit of leverage if or when a move does materialise. With Bournemouth not disclosing details about Kerkez’s contract, the club holds the power in any future negotiations. Should the youngster continue to improve, his value could only increase, providing Bournemouth with a healthy return on their investment while also giving fans more time to enjoy his performances.

For now, most Bournemouth supporters will likely be happy to keep their rising star a little while longer, hoping that when the time comes for him to leave, it’s on their terms.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Milos Kerkez, Bournemouth’s dynamic left-back, has shown strong potential as per his performance data across multiple areas. According to the statistics provided by FBref, Kerkez’s attacking prowess stands out, with an impressive percentile rank of 68 for non-penalty xG (expected goals). His contribution to the team’s offensive phase is further underlined by his involvement in shot-creating actions, sitting at the 37th percentile, which, while modest, shows room for growth in a Bournemouth side still finding their feet in the Premier League.

Defensive Strengths

Kerkez’s defensive metrics reveal his ability to stand tall against opposition attackers. His tackles and interceptions percentile (90th) demonstrates his proficiency in breaking up play, while his impressive 69th percentile in clearances highlights his reliability in crucial moments at the back. Furthermore, his ability to handle dribblers is outstanding, with a 90th percentile rank for the percentage of dribblers tackled.

Possession and Passing Contributions

On the possession side, Kerkez’s stats show areas for improvement, particularly in passing. His pass completion percentage is relatively low, ranking in the 41st percentile, and his progressive passes attempted are at 21, indicating that while he has the intent, his execution in this area is still developing. However, his progressive carries (64th percentile) suggest he is effective when advancing with the ball, playing an essential role in transitioning defence to attack.

In conclusion, Milos Kerkez’s stats show a player who excels defensively while steadily improving in attacking and possession metrics. With Bournemouth, his development continues to attract interest from top clubs, making him a player to watch.