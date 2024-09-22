Celtic Advance to Semi-Finals After Late Surge Against Falkirk

Celtic Survive Falkirk Scare to Reach Scottish League Cup Semi-Finals

Celtic came from behind twice to overcome a determined Falkirk side and secure a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup. Brendan Rodgers’ men, who were given a stern test by their Championship opponents, eventually ran out 4-2 winners, with two goals from Adam Idah proving pivotal.

Falkirk, who had already claimed the scalps of Premiership opposition on their cup run, began the match brimming with confidence. They took the game to Celtic from the outset, demonstrating why they are currently sitting at the top of the Championship.

Falkirk’s Early Dominance

The match opened in dramatic fashion, with Falkirk seizing the initiative. Ross MacIver gave them a deserved lead after some slack defending from the Celtic backline. The Championship leaders showed no signs of intimidation, pressing high and playing with the kind of assurance usually seen from top-flight sides.

Celtic, who have found themselves in tricky situations at various points this season, looked disjointed in the first half. However, they were handed a lifeline when Paulo Bernardo, on loan from Benfica, volleyed in a crucial equaliser to bring the game level. His goal seemed to settle Celtic’s nerves, but just when it appeared that the Scottish giants might take control, Falkirk struck again.

Finn Yeats, displaying the energy and guile that has made Falkirk such formidable opponents this season, restored their lead just before half-time. His effort sent the home fans into raptures and left Rodgers with plenty to ponder during the break.

Celtic Respond Through Idah

The second half saw a marked improvement from Celtic, thanks in large part to Brendan Rodgers’ tactical adjustments and the introduction of fresh legs. Nicolas Kuhn, one of the substitutions, was instrumental in turning the game around. He provided two pinpoint assists for Adam Idah, who made no mistake with either finish.

Idah’s first came in the 67th minute, latching onto Kuhn’s pass and slotting home to level the score at 2-2. His second, just moments later, was a clinical effort that demonstrated his growing confidence in front of goal. With Celtic now in the lead, the momentum had well and truly shifted, and Falkirk began to struggle to keep up with the increased tempo and quality from their top-tier opponents.

Kuhn Seals the Victory

As the game wore on, Falkirk’s energy levels began to drop, and Celtic seized control. Kuhn, already the provider for Idah’s brace, added two goals of his own to seal the win. His first was a composed finish after some intricate build-up play, while his second came after a swift counterattack, leaving Falkirk with no way back.

The match ended on a sour note for the Championship side when Michael McKenna was sent off late on. His dismissal effectively ended any hopes of a late comeback, but Falkirk can take pride in the fight they put up against one of Scotland’s footballing giants.

Job Done, but Questions Remain

For Celtic, this was a night of mixed emotions. They will be relieved to have secured their place in the semi-finals, but the nature of the performance will give Rodgers some cause for concern. Defensive frailties were exposed in the first half, and it was only through the introduction of substitutes and a shift in tactics that they were able to find their rhythm.

Rodgers, speaking after the match, admitted as much: “We weren’t at our best in the first half, and credit to Falkirk, they made life difficult for us. But in the second half, we showed our quality, and the substitutes made a big impact.”

Falkirk, on the other hand, can leave the competition with their heads held high. John McGlynn’s men not only pushed Celtic to the limit but showed the kind of football that has them sitting at the summit of the Championship. They will now turn their attention back to securing promotion, but this performance will serve as a reminder of what they are capable of on the big stage.

Semi-Final Awaits

With this hard-fought victory, Celtic join Rangers, Aberdeen, and Motherwell in the last four of the Scottish League Cup. The draw will take place later on Sunday, with the semi-finals promising some mouth-watering clashes. Celtic will need to tighten up defensively if they are to lift the trophy, but they remain one of the favourites as they edge closer to silverware.